Persistent Systems sees increased sales, employee, office and partner growth in 2023

Company nearly doubled delivery of Wave Relay® networking products, opened new offices at multiple U.S. Air Force Bases, and added 47 employees

Four new companies joined Persistent's Wave Relay Ecosystem

NEW YORK, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems, LLC ("Persistent"), a world leader in mobile ad hoc networking (MANET) technology, saw a dramatic increase in revenue, employees hired, offices opened, and industry partnerships signed over the past year, note company officials.

All this stems from a growing demand for MANET with military customers and, in turn, better positions Persistent Systems to take on more and more government programs. The rise in the number of sensors and systems deployed by the military has created an increased demand for networking technologies to connect those systems.

"Thanks to a strong and consistent effort on the part of our employees, and an increased recognition of MANET's importance within the end-user community, Persistent has seen growth on all fronts in 2023," said Dr. Herbert Rubens, CEO of Persistent Systems. "This allows us to expand our capabilities and take on more ambitious projects."

Last year, Persistent nearly doubled the delivery of its Wave Relay MANET products over the year prior and experienced a 3-4x growth in international business. The company has also seen a 17 percent boost in employees while maintaining an extremely high retention rate (under 4 percent voluntary turnover) for a tech company operating in New York City.

A large percentage (34%) of these new and old team members are veterans, which is a point of pride for Persistent. In fact, in 2023, the U.S. Department of Labor awarded the company with a Platinum HIRE Vets Medallion Award for its efforts in recruiting, hiring, and retaining veterans.

"Veterans are highly motivated and passionate team members, and they get the Persistent mission," said George Kythreotis, Persistent's Director of Human Resources. "But the retention rates are more of reflection of a broader company culture, which puts the employee first. Persistent is a great place to work, and we just keep growing."

In addition to increased sales and new employees, the company opened brand-new engineering support offices near U.S. Air Force bases such as Minot, Malmstrom, F.E. Warren and has begun plans to further expand its production facilities at the company headquarters in New York City.

Finally, in 2023, Persistent Systems saw a dramatic increase in the number of long-term partnerships signed with other contractors. Boston Dynamics, Shield AI, Hood Technology Corp, and Applied Systems Engineering Inc. all joined the Wave Relay Ecosystem, an industry alliance of companies that use Persistent's Wave Relay MANET as their preferred command-and-control and communications network for their products and platforms.

"We even hosted our first Wave Relay Technical Exchange Meeting at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in October," said Dr. Rubens. "We had Ecosystem partners exhibiting there and end-users sharing lessons learned, all with goal of increasing the successful employment of our Wave Relay MANET technology."

About Persistent Systems, LLC

Headquartered in New York City since 2007, Persistent Systems, LLC is a global communications technology company that develops and manufactures a patented and secure Mobile Ad hoc Networking (MANET) system: Wave Relay®. Wave Relay transmits and receives data, video, voice, and other applications under the most difficult conditions. Their suite of products is utilized in Commercial, Military, Government, Industrial, Robotics, and Unmanned Systems markets.

SOURCE Persistent Systems, LLC