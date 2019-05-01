Persistent Systems, LLC Wins AUVSI XCELLENCE Award

NEW YORK, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems, LLC ("Persistent") has been named the 1st place winner in the Communications/Data Connection Solutions category of the XCELLENCE Awards by the Association for Unmanned Vehicles Systems International (AUVSI).

Persistent's Wave Relay® mobile ad hoc network (MANET) won the Technology Innovation award for its robust, self-forming, self-healing waveform creating a mobile communications infrastructure whenever and wherever users need it most. The MPU5 radio, Persistent's advanced, scalable, and efficient radio, allows users to transmit crystal-clear audio, HD video, text, and sensor data, in a peer-to-peer fashion, over the Wave Relay® MANET without requiring a fixed infrastructure.

"We are honored to receive this award as innovators in communications," said Louis Sutherland, Vice President of Business Development for Persistent. "This win is not just an accomplishment for Persistent, but for all the partners who have committed to be a part of the solution for the digital battlefield by joining the Wave Relay® Ecosystem."

The Wave Relay® Ecosystem is an industry alliance of unmanned platform and sensor manufacturers sharing Persistent's Wave Relay® MANET. Industry leaders are coming together to meet the need to have unmanned systems, sensors, and people operating on a common battlefield network.

"The rapid growth of the unmanned systems industry is reshaping our future by expanding business markets, providing consumers with innovative solutions and even saving lives," said Brian Wynne, president and CEO of AUVSI. "The XCELLENCE awards recognize companies and individuals who are achieving remarkable results with unmanned systems technology to benefit our communities."

XPONENTIAL offers a broad-based and balanced educational program brimming with cutting-edge content and inspirational insights, ranging from policy implications and technical challenges to use cases and best practices across vertical markets and everything in between. The AUVSI XCELLENCE Awards honor innovators in the unmanned systems industry, including individuals and organizations, with a demonstrated commitment to advancing technology, leading and promoting safe operations, and developing programs that use unmanned systems to improve the human condition.

For more information on Wave Relay®-enabled systems, visit the Wave Relay® Ecosystem at http://www.persistentsystems.com/ecosystem/.

About Persistent Systems, LLC

Headquartered in New York City since 2007, Persistent Systems, LLC is a global communications technology company that develops and manufactures a patented and secure Mobile Ad hoc Networking (MANET) system: Wave Relay®. Wave Relay® transmits and receives data, video, voice and other applications under the most difficult conditions. Their suite of products is utilized in Commercial, Military, Government, Industrial, Agriculture, Robotics, and Unmanned Systems markets. Please visit http://www.persistentsystems.com to learn more. Follow Persistent Systems on Twitter to get updates on the latest developments @pswaverelay.

About AUVSI

The Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI)—the world's largest non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of unmanned systems and robotics—represents corporations and professionals from more than 60 countries involved in industry, government and academia. AUVSI members work in the defense, civil and commercial markets. For more information, visit AUVSI.org.

