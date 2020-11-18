Persistent Systems moves HQ to larger office space in West Chelsea

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems, LLC ("Persistent"), a leader in mobile ad hoc networking (MANET) solutions, announced today that it has moved its company headquarters to a new, larger office space in the historic Starrett Lehigh Building, in Manhattan's West Chelsea neighborhood. The move will provide the rapidly growing MANET company with greatly expanded facilities to fulfill larger orders from government and non-government clients.

"This year has been a tough year for many businesses here in New York," said Dr. Herbert Rubens, CEO of Persistent Systems. "Yet despite the grim effect the pandemic has had on the economy, the Persistent team has been busy developing new technology, like our new Rugged Display and Controller for situational awareness, cameras, drones, and ground robots, and continuing to innovate our core Wave Relay® MANET technology."

After a 6-month delay due to the global pandemic and a halt on construction in NYC, Persistent is now occupying 55,000 square feet of office space in The Starrett Lehigh Building, which spans an entire New York city block. This new space increases the company's previous New York City footprint by providing:

More than five times the production capacity;

A state-of-the-art training facility; and

Lab space for the radio, hardware, and software development testing

These facilities will greatly improve the position of the company. Persistent already collaborates with major defense contractors such as Boeing, General Dynamics, FLIR, and QinetiQ and is working to seek out and win larger U.S. military contracts.

"The new facilities will allow us to 'flex our muscles' and show partner companies, industry, the U.S. Government, and military what we're really capable of," Rubens said. "Pandemic or no pandemic, we continue to grow, innovate, and develop new technologies to empower the warfighter."

About Persistent Systems, LLC

Headquartered in New York City since 2007, Persistent Systems, LLC is a global communications technology company that develops and manufactures a patented and secure Mobile Ad hoc Networking (MANET) system: Wave Relay®. Wave Relay® transmits and receives data, video, voice and other applications under the most difficult conditions. Their suite of products is utilized in Commercial, Military, Government, Industrial, Agriculture, Robotics, and Unmanned Systems markets. Please visit http://www.persistentsystems.com to learn more. Follow Persistent Systems on Twitter to get updates on the latest developments @pswaverelay.

