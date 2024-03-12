Persistent Systems opens office near F. E. Warren AFB to support Regional Operating Picture program

Company personnel will support $75.5 million contract with U.S. Air Force to secure missile fields and security forces with massive communications network

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems, LLC ("Persistent"), a leader in mobile ad hoc networking (MANET), announced today that it has opened a new office in Wyoming servicing F. E. Warren Air Force Base, in support of U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command's Regional Operating Picture (ROP) program.

Persistent Systems CEO Dr. Herbert Rubens participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the office opening. "Implementing a fully networked architecture is a significant endeavor," Dr. Rubens said. "My team is committed to delivering the support required to ensure that our revolutionary capability is delivered to the airmen and women here at F. E. Warren."

Last March, the service awarded Persistent Systems a $75.5 million contract to install ROP across F. E. Warren and two other Air Force bases. By employing antennas mounted on towers and poles, ROP extends Persistent's MANET over a 25,000-square-mile area—making it the largest MANET in the world.

The new office, he added, has three bays for installing MANET equipment on Security Force vehicles and is expected to oversee hundreds of vehicle installations to support ROP.

This office marks the third new brick and mortar facility that Persistent has stood up to more closely support the US Air Force.

"We are committed to ensuring that our customers achieve success when relying on our technology in their critical operations. Our organization has the programmatic capability, a passionate workforce, and the ability to deliver on large-scale initiatives in support of our US warfighters.", Dr. Rubens added.

The new office is also less than an hour away from Persistent's larger office in Fort Collins, Colorado which increases Persistent's presence in the region.

About Persistent Systems, LLC

Headquartered in New York City since 2007, Persistent Systems, LLC is a global communications technology company that develops and manufactures a patented and secure Mobile Ad hoc Networking (MANET) system: Wave Relay®. Wave Relay® transmits and receives data, video, voice and other applications under the most difficult conditions. Their suite of products is utilized in Commercial, Military, Government, Industrial, Robotics, and Unmanned Systems markets.

