Persistent Systems Reinvents Bank Customer Service - Demonstrates First Proactive, Prescriptive Banking Actbot at FinovateFall
DEMO Session 8 - 3:30 PM - Tuesday, September 24, 2019
FinovateFall 2019, Marriott Marquis, New York City
Sep 23, 2019, 13:23 ET
PUNE, India, SANTA CLARA, California, and NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a preview of the company's soon to be announced Persistent Digital Bank Solution™, Persistent Systems will demo the industry's first proactive customer service actbot at FinovateFall 2019.
Unlike existing traditional solutions that simply respond to user queries, Persistent's actbot initiates conversations proactively based on a deep understanding of customer behavior and transaction data. This addresses inquiries without transferring customers to the customer service center – one of the most frequent sources of frustration for customers.
Persistent Digital Bank Solution™ is designed to bring out a new dimension to Customer 360 understanding with dramatically improved customer service.
Using advanced AI and machine learning, the actbot immediately draws on a customer's transaction history and accounts to address inquiries into areas such as loans, extended credit and new accounts, with prescriptive next steps. This is a major step beyond typical banking chatbots that have limited scope for offering solutions and frequently leave callers frustrated.
The Persistent Digital Bank Solution™ actbot pulls from various internal as well as third-party sources for additional data and arrives at actionable insights, correlations and next steps.
About Persistent Systems:
Persistent Systems (BSE & NSE: PERSISTENT) builds software that drives the business of our customers; serving software product companies and enterprises with software at the core of their digital transformation.
Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements: For risks and uncertainties relating to forward-looking statements, please visit FLCS.
