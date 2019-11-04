Persistent Systems Reports $125.5 Million Revenue, 4.9% Q-o-Q Growth for Q2FY20

SANTA CLARA, California and PUNE, India, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- News Summary:

Persistent Systems (BSE: PERSISTENT) (NSE: PERSISTENT), today announced the Company's audited financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019, as approved by the Board of Directors.

Consolidated Financial Highlights for the Quarter ended September 30, 2019:



Q2FY20 Q-o-Q growth Revenue (USD Million) 125.51 4.9% Revenue (INR Million) 8,846.00 6.3% EBITDA (INR Million) 1,216.45 1.2% PBT (INR Million) 1,155.63 5.3% PAT (INR Million) 860.72 4.4%

Christopher O'Connor, CEO & Executive Director, Persistent Systems:

"We've been relentless in helping our customers see beyond their current needs. Our focus is on creating organic growth across the board and releasing constraints in our business processes. This quarter's work included positioning our brand for customer recognition and success. We see positive outcomes from this focus and intend to be even more agile in addressing our customers' needs and their business, ultimately helping them rise above their competition."

Key Wins During the Quarter

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Consulting and platform development for a leading US-based independent retirement and college savings services provider

Digital platforms to support business lines for a US-based direct writer of Surety and Fidelity bonds and insurances

Product Lifecycle Management licensing engagement for an American manufacturing insurance company

Life Sciences & Healthcare

Building care-coordination platforms to help payers adopt and embrace value-based reimbursements for a leading US-based healthcare platform provider

Digitizing referral management and clinical services authorization process for a US-based not-for-profit, healthcare delivery system

Industrial

Engineering Lifecycle Management licensing engagement for a French industrial group specializing in naval defense and marine renewable energy

Engineering engagement in the robotics area for a provider of autonomous systems, simulators, industrial equipment and engineering services in the defense and security sector

ISV & Emerging Vertical

Product engineering engagement to build a hybrid cloud management platform for an American multinational information technology company

Big data and business intelligence licensing engagement for an American multinational information technology company

Outsourced development center for one of the leading providers of home service plans in the US to help develop a digital customer engagement platform

Recognition

OutSystems 2019 Most Valuable Partner of the Year Award

IBM Business Partner Excellence Award for Engineering (ELM) Solutions

Constellation ShortList™ Q3 2019 for Innovation Services and Engineering

SHRM Excellence in Learning and Development Award

Persistent, PCCM, and IISER Pune organize the first Cancer Genome Atlas Conference and Workshop in India

First organization in India to receive the new edition of the Greenhouse Gas emissions certification

About Persistent Systems:

Persistent Systems (BSE & NSE: PERSISTENT) builds software that drives the business of our customers; serving software product companies and enterprises with software at the core of their digital transformation.

