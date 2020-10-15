Persistent to acquire CAPIOT - strengthening MuleSoft, TIBCO and API-led integration capabilities

PUNE, India and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems (BSE: PERSISTENT) (NSE: PERSISTENT) today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Palo Alto, CA-based CAPIOT, including its subsidiaries in Australia, India and Singapore.

Founded in 2014, CAPIOT specializes in enterprise integration with valuable expertise in MuleSoft, Red Hat and TIBCO. In addition, CAPIOT delivers enterprise modernization, leading with advanced proficiency in key partner platforms, frameworks and industry data models. The acquisition further strengthens Persistent's ability to:

Provide enterprise integration strategy & advisory services to guide clients with their integration strategy, platform choice, and roadmap to meet business goals.

Implement API-led integrations using specialists in the leading integration platforms coupled with frameworks and industry-specific common data models designed to accelerate business outcomes.

Provide managed integration services to support changing business needs and innovation.

Quote from Sandeep Kalra, Executive Director and President of Persistent Systems

"For enterprise IT to succeed in advancing business goals and sales, it must have a central integration platform to work across disparate applications and data sources. CAPIOT's singular focus in enterprise integration with key platform players like MuleSoft and TIBCO coupled with proprietary frameworks and common data models have accelerated implementations, with many successful rollouts. Their strong history in enterprise integration will provide many of our clients an immediate benefit and will help us solidify our Salesforce ecosystem capabilities. We look forward to welcoming CAPIOT employees, clients, and partners to our family"

Quote from Vasudeva Anumukonda, CEO of CAPIOT Software

"Since our inception, CAPIOT has been committed to delivering the best outcome for our clients in the area of enterprise and data integration. We are excited to become part of Persistent Systems and to bring our expertise in integrating cloud applications and our data APIfication offerings to further augment Persistent capabilities and to accelerate the outcome for our clients, providing broader solutions in an ever-changing landscape."

