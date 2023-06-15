Persistent Unveils New Global Hub in Texas for Private Equity Value Creation

Further expands capabilities in corporate carve out, platform modernization, and operational improvement

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PUNE, India, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems (BSE: PERSISTENT) and (NSE: PERSISTENT), a global Digital Engineering leader, today announced the launch of its newly established Private Equity (PE) Value Creation Hub in Plano, Texas. The center will expand the Company's onshore footprint and strengthen its presence in the rapidly evolving PE market by providing expertise across the full asset lifecycle for global PE firms and their portfolio companies.


According to the Dallas Business Journal, Dallas-Fort Worth area is the third-largest market for PE firms in the US after New York and Chicago. This newest Persistent center will help PE firms to accelerate both top line and efficiency centric value creation levers for their portfolio companies. It will serve as a source of playbooks for secure corporate carve out, rapid globalization, cost rationalization, and product acceleration.

Persistent has relationships with many of the world's leading PE firms and has thousands of technologists delivering value to portfolio companies across technology, healthcare, banking, financial services, and communications segments. The Company's services are tailored to meet the unique needs of each client and are well aligned to their value creation objectives.

James Markarian, Chief Technology Officer, Marlin Equity Partners:

"With the rapidly growing and competitive environment, Private Equity firms need to redefine their growth levers and must continue to focus on new avenues to quickly create value from their investments. Persistent's PE Value Creation Hub will certainly be a game changer as it brings together PE firms, portfolio companies, and ecosystem partners to drive transformative business outcomes." 

Punit Kulkarni, Global Private Equity Leader, Persistent:

"We are excited to open our Value Creation Hub and expand our onshore capabilities to better serve our private equity clients across the globe. The maturity of our playbooks and exceptional talent will help position Persistent as a prime value creation partner, right from acquisition to divestiture. Our services and solutions for product and technology assets, backed by our bespoke partner ecosystem, enable us to deliver value at both scale and speed."

About Persistent

With over 22,750 employees located in 21 countries, Persistent Systems (BSE & NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global services and solutions company delivering Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization. We work with the industry leaders including 14 of the 30 most innovative companies as identified by BCG, 8 of the top 10 largest banks in the US and India, and numerous innovators across the healthcare and software ecosystems. As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, Persistent is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labour, environment, and anti-corruption, as well as take actions that advance societal goals. 
www.persistent.com

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements
For risks and uncertainties relating to forward-looking statements, please visit persistent.com/flcs

