Persivia completes deployment of its CareSpace® Hybrid Care and Population Health platform for PMC ACO

A key deliverable for the deployment was the replication of PMC's care manager's current forms, integrating multiple payer data streams and the streamlining of their existing workflows with minimal disruption.

"CareSpace's AI enhanced single platform architecture allows our implementation teams to very quickly implement custom forms, data integrations and workflows without requiring any new software development. PMC has an incredibly ambitious goal to take their entire panel of over 100,000 patients across all their payers into multiple risk sharing arrangements. I don't know of any PO in the country that achieved that yet." said Dr. Mansoor Khan, CEO of Persivia. "Our work with multiple successful deployments across the largest healthcare organizations in the country has proven that CareSpace® is the industry leading platform to successfully implement such a complex strategy."

About PMC

Located in Flint, Michigan and serving the Flint and surrounding communities, Professional Medical Corporation is an independent physician organization comprised of physician-owned primary care and specialty practices. As a strong network of over 450 independent physicians, PMC serves over 100,000 community members who receive Medicare, Medicaid, or private insurance. PMC physicians have teamed together to benefit from high performance in pay-for-performance programs, health plan contracting, process improvement, and performance improvement resources, with a mission to advance the health of the community through the delivery of high-quality, innovative, and high-value patient care.

About Persivia Inc.

Persivia enables hospitals, practices, payers, public health agencies, and EHRs to manage multiple value-based care models across all available datasets and multiple Value-Based Care programs. CareSpace® delivers personalized insights in real time to the point of care. Our first-of-its-kind single platform solution, CareSpace®, follows a patient from admission through post-acute stays and into the home. Powered by our Soliton® AI-engine, CareSpace integrates disjointed legacy systems to help align incentives across multiple reimbursement models. For health systems and providers, we help improve care delivery, quality scores and reduce costs through AI driven workflows and pathways that create personalized Care Programs. These Care Programs optimize risk adjustment and member prioritization at the point of care, both in person and virtually. Learn more at www.persivia.com .

