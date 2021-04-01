Persivia completes deployment of its CareSpace® Hybrid Care platform for one of the nation's largest health insurance companies to further success in Home-Based Care

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Persivia, a provider of real-time virtual and hybrid care management solutions, today announced that one of the country's five largest health insurance companies has completed the full operational deployment of Persivia's CareSpace® Virtual Care and Population Health platform. CareSpace will support the client's efforts in providing hybrid and virtual care through their primary care physicians and visiting nurses as well as care management across a number of programs. CareSpace® will also support risk management by providing custom In-Home and Virtual Health Risk Assessments (HRAs). The HRAs utilize Persivia's AI to assess Medicare Advantage and other members in 12 states. The client employs over 200 visiting physicians to support these members through in-home primary care services.

The client's patients include the frail, elderly and homebound with complex and/or multiple chronic conditions, who are often unable to travel, and struggle with accessing health care. Care for these patients requires significant infrastructure investment, new methods of care coordination, and efficient real-time technology. The client is leveraging Persivia's CareSpace® platform to succeed in a range of hybrid care management programs, including palliative care, SNF waiver, in-home HRAs, telephone outreach and behavioral health.

This client selected Persivia's CareSpace® platform as the best solution to achieve these goals after running an exhaustive selection process. A key deliverable for the deployment was the creation of a custom AI enhanced In-Home and Virtual Patient Assessment.

"CareSpace's single platform architecture allows our clients to typically replace five to sixpoint solutions while improving performance and usability. CareSpace® organizes and integrates data while streamlining analytics, in-person and virtual workflows and program participation, enabling success under multiple concurrent payment models," said Mansoor Khan, CEO of Persivia. "The client's team have done a great job taking advantage of these opportunities to benefit their patient population and we're excited to be enabling these programs."

About the client

This client, a subsidiary of one of the 5 largest health insurers in the country, along with its affiliated entities is a leading management services organization and provider of homebased primary care services for complex/fragile patients. The client operates visiting physician practices in multiple states providing primary care. The client also operates a multi-state Medicare Shared Savings Program ACO.

About Persivia Inc.

Persivia enables hospitals, practices, payers, public health agencies, and EHRs to manage multiple value-based care models across all available datasets to arrive at insights in real time, personalized at the point of care. Our first-of-its-kind single platform solution, CareSpace®, follows a patient from admission through post-acute stays and into the home. Powered by our Soliton® AI engine, CareSpace integrates disjointed legacy systems to help align incentives across multiple reimbursement models. For health systems and providers, we help improve care delivery and quality scores through AI driven workflows and pathways to create personalized care programs, optimize risk adjustment and member prioritization at the point of care, both in person and virtually. Uniquely, for the public health sector, Persivia's SmartLab module helps state departments of public health manage the high-volume electronic test ordering and resulting requirements of large-scale epidemics like the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. Learn more at persivia.com.

SOURCE Persivia

Related Links

http://www.persivia.com

