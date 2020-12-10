Persivia Expands Solutions with Prime Healthcare Services to Include HCC Risk Adjustment, STAR Ratings Management and Comprehensive Virtual Care

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Persivia, a leading provider of real-time bundled payment, population health, risk adjustment and quality management solutions, announced today that its client Prime Healthcare has expanded the capabilities available to their 46 hospitals and associated practices by adding HCC risk adjustment, STAR ratings management, virtual care and remote patient monitoring capabilities.

Prime Healthcare operates 46 hospitals across the country and has worked with Persivia's sophisticated CareSpace® value-based care platform for over five years. "Persivia has proven themselves to be an essential partner enabling forward thinking capabilities as our hospitals work towards their regulatory, quality and financial goals," said Dr. Ahmad Imran, Vice President, Quality and Value Based Care. "The CareSpace platform has become our population health operating system, working closely with deep integration into our Epic, Meditech, Nextgen, eClinicalWorks and multiple other EHRs."

Persivia is now expanding care management capabilities at Prime Healthcare's Desert Valley Hospital and Medical Group location to include Care Gaps based on HEDIS and enabling point of care HCC Risk Adjustments. Using Persivia's Soliton® AI engine, transitions between care settings are significantly improved with a patient-centric approach in which all clinicians have access to real-time, easily accessible patient information enriched with real-time evidence-based alerts and guidelines. Persivia is also implementing robust virtual care environment at Desert Valley including AI enhanced telemedicine and remote patient monitoring capabilities ( e.g. pulse oximeter, bp, glucometers and weight scales) to help keep track of patient vitals once discharged from the Desert Valley Hospital to optimize care and cost initiatives.

"Expanding Persivia's Care Management capabilities at Desert Health will enable us to optimize patient care in real-time and to track their care remotely once they go home," said Dr. Imran. "We're saving time and money and can deliver better care to our patients across the continuum from acute through to post-acute care with Persivia's unique solutions."

"Dr. Imran and the Prime team continue to deliver on their mission of improving hospitals so that they can deliver compassionate, quality care to patients and better healthcare for communities. We are honored to be part of this equation," said Mansoor Khan, CEO of Persivia. "It's validating to see the success Prime Healthcare has achieved, and we're excited to see what they're able to do next."

About Prime Healthcare

Prime Healthcare, headquartered in Ontario, California, is the largest for-profit operator of hospitals in the state of California based on number of facilities, and has been named "The Fastest Growing Hospital System" in the country by Modern Healthcare. Prime Healthcare is a unique physician-founded and physician-driven health system with doctors and clinicians leading the organization at every level. Prime Healthcare and the not-for-profit Prime Healthcare Foundation employ nearly 40,000 staff and own and operate 46 acute care hospitals in 14 states including Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Texas. Prime Healthcare was recognized as a Top 15 Health System in the nation in 2008, 2012 and 2013. Learn more at www.Primehealthcare.com.

About Persivia

Persivia enables hospitals, practices, payers, public health agencies, and EHRs to manage multiple value-based care models across all available datasets to arrive at insights in real time, personalized at the point of care. Our first-of-its-kind single platform solution, CareSpace®, follows a patient from admission through post-acute stays and into the home. Powered by our Soliton® AI engine, CareSpace integrates disjointed legacy systems to help align incentives across multiple reimbursement models. For health systems and providers, we help improve care delivery and quality scores through AI driven workflows and pathways to create personalized care programs, optimize risk adjustment and member prioritization at the point of care, both in person and virtually. Uniquely, for the public health sector, Persivia's SmartLab™ module helps state departments of public health manage the high-volume electronic test ordering and resulting requirements of large-scale epidemics like the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. Learn more at www.persivia.com.

