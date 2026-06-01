Personal Caregiving Experience Inspires New Seniors Helping Seniors® Location in Indianapolis

Stacey Williams was shaped by her grandmother's stroke recovery and now plans to help Indiana families navigate aging care at home.

INDIANAPOLIS, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seniors Helping Seniors®in-home care services, a franchisor with over 200 franchise partners and 400 territories nationwide, has grown rapidly in recent years by building a workforce of talented caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care clients. Now, Fishers resident Stacey Williams has opened a new location to serve the Hamilton, Hancock and Marion County communities.

A values-driven leader with more than two decades of experience, Williams has built her career scaling and operationalizing people strategies across complex organizations in health care, telecommunications, life sciences, consulting and professional services. Williams believes her background in building inclusive, high-performing workplaces will be a key differentiator in the home care space, creating an environment where caregivers and clients feel respected, supported and valued.

Williams' interest in Seniors Helping Seniors® is both professional and personal. Raised in Southern Indiana, she grew up with a strong sense of service and community. When her grandmother needed care after a stroke, Williams saw how important compassionate support can be, as well as the strain families can feel when caring for an aging loved one.

"Seniors Helping Seniors® brings together the parts of the work I know best: people, operations, culture and trust," Williams said. "I want this business to reflect my values and serve the community in a real way. For me, that means helping seniors stay independent and respected while giving caregivers work that feels meaningful."

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care. Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services is expanding in Indiana with its unique care services and approach to caregiver-client matching. This new location will mark the fourth in the state.

The Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise stands out from other brands in the elder care space in part through its commitment to hiring senior caregivers, which provides employment opportunities for seniors and better cultivates meaningful relationships between caregivers and care receivers.

"We've become a leader in this industry by prioritizing the best possible care for our seniors, and that means partnering with only the most passionate and hard-working franchise owners," said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan. "That's exactly what we've found with Stacey as a new franchise partner, who is well-equipped to provide unparalleled in-home services to those in need throughout Indiana."

ABOUT SENIORS HELPING SENIORS®:

Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise system was founded by husband-and-wife duo Kiran and Philip Yocom. Kiran, who grew up in India, later worked to advance humanitarian efforts alongside Mother Teresa. After moving to the U.S. in 1995 and marrying her husband Philip, the Yocoms felt called to provide loving care to seniors and to cultivate an exchange of gifts at every generational level. Together, the Yocoms founded Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services in 1998, opening the brand up to franchising in 2006. With a mission to be the most respected and rewarding home care provider in the U.S., Seniors Helping Seniors® locations stand apart from competitors as the only company that prioritizes hiring active seniors to provide care services to their less-active counterparts. Seniors Helping Seniors® service aligns caregivers and care recipients based on the abilities and needs of both by offering a wide range of care services. Seniors Helping Seniors® network has grown to 400 territories nationwide and over 200 franchise partners in 38 states. For more information on Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care, visit https://seniorshelpingseniors.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julie Maw, Mainland

209.617.6518

[email protected]

SOURCE Seniors Helping Seniors