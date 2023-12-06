Personal protective equipment (PPE) market is to grow at a CAGR of 7.26% from 2021 to 2026|The personal protective equipment (PPE) market is the increasing incidence and prevalence of infectious biological hazards to drive the market growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The personal protective equipment (PPE) market share is expected to increase by USD 26.16 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.26% according to Technavio.One of the key factors driving growth in the personal protective equipment (PPE) market is the increasing incidence and prevalence of infectious biological hazards. The main sources of biological hazards are viruses, bacteria, plants, animals, birds, and humans. Due to the increasing outbreak of various infectious diseases, especially respiratory diseases such as coronavirus disease (COVID-19), severe acute respiratory syndrome SARS, Ebola virus disease, and Middle East respiratory syndrome, rising the demand for devices to protect against mortality from these diseases. The demand for PPE, such as respiratory masks is increasing due to the demand for devices to save and protect the lives of people suffering from contagious and infectious diseases. Implementation and adoption of medical infection control programs and practices are recommended to prevent HAIs. Moreover, to reduce occupational infection transmissions, it is essential for healthcare professionals to use personal protective equipment (PPE), including gloves, gowns, face masks, protective eyewear, and face shields. Hence, the rising outbreak of infectious and contagious diseases across the globe is boosting the growth of the personal protective equipment (PPE) market. Download a Sample Report Now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market 2023-2027

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including 3M Co., Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Ansell Ltd., Bunzl Plc, Delta Plus Group, eAccess Solutions Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp., Lakeland Industries Inc., Magid Glove and Safety Manufacturing Co. LLC, Mallcom India Ltd., Moldex-Metric Inc., MSA Safety Inc., Protective Industrial Products Inc., Radians Inc., Rock Fall UK Ltd, Saf-T-Gard International Inc., TKH Group NV, uvex group, W.W. Grainger Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc, Midas Safety Inc, and among others.

: 15+, Including 3M Co., Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Ansell Ltd., Bunzl Plc, Delta Plus Group, eAccess Solutions Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp., Lakeland Industries Inc., Magid Glove and Safety Manufacturing Co. LLC, Mallcom India Ltd., Moldex-Metric Inc., MSA Safety Inc., Protective Industrial Products Inc., Radians Inc., Rock Fall UK Ltd, Saf-T-Gard International Inc., TKH Group NV, uvex group, W.W. Grainger Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc, Midas Safety Inc, and among others. Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Product (protective clothing, hand and arm protection, protective footwear, respiratory protection, and others), End-user (manufacturing, construction, oil and gas, healthcare, and others), and Geography (APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America )

To understand more about the information services market, request a sample report

Personal protective equipment (PPE) market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Leading Trend - The growing distribution through retail and online channels is a primary trend in the personal protective equipment (PPE) market. Manufacturers and market players are focusing on growing the distribution of PPE through both direct sales as well as online and offline channels. Rising promotion and marketing activities on online platforms are enabling vendors to offer users better access to their products. Online marketing helps these vendors in reducing costs, including the distribution, setup, and operational costs, for personal protective equipment (PPE). Many e-commerce platforms including Amazon, IndiaMART, MedicalExpo, and Alibaba, sell PPE across different regions. Sales and discounts offered by online retailers when purchasing respiratory masks can also increase demand by end-users and the number of online purchases. Sales of PPE used by healthcare professionals through retail marketing that meet their immediate needs are expected to fuel the growth opportunities for the PPE market. Factors such as few chances of buying defective products, minimum issues related to fixation, and ease of purchasing are spurring the sales of PPE through retail stores as well as online channels. Hence, such factors will drive the growth of the personal protective equipment (PPE) market during the forecast period.

Significant challenge - Low consumer compliance will be a major challenge for the personal protective equipment (PPE) market during the forecast period. Safety eyewear is the category of personal protective equipment that challenges the market players many times, in terms of compliance. Comfort and fit issues vary from consumer to consumer, contributing to poor wearer compliance. Moreover,style-conscious wearers may become non-compliant if the design is unattractive. The lack of comfort and fit, and the resulting non-compliance by consumers, remain a major concern for employers, especially in developed regions owing to stringent health and safety regulations. In addition, employers in these regions not only suffer financial losses when their employees are injured but also face legal problems. In contrast, vendors in developing markets face the challenge of low adoption of personal protective equipment as employee safety regulations are often not enforced. Thus, these safety regulations will impede the growth of the personal protective equipment (PPE) market during the forecast period.

Drivers, & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

The personal protective equipment (PPE) market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the personal protective equipment (PPE) market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the personal protective equipment (PPE) market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the personal protective equipment (PPE) market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of personal protective equipment (PPE) market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The smart personal protective equipment (PPE) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.48% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 4,958.49 million.

The law enforcement personal protective equipment market share is expected to increase by USD 1.89 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.57%.

TOC

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Size Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Product Market Segmentation by end-User Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, and Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio