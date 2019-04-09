Personalize Your MacBook Air With UAG's Plyo Series

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Armor Gear (UAG, urbanarmorgear.com) creators of rugged, lightweight mobile device cases, have announced the launch of their popular Plyo Series, designed for the all new MacBook Air.

Designed with creators and entrepreneurs in mind, UAG's translucent case allows you to personalize and protect your MacBook Air. A translucent design accentuates the MacBook Air's sleek design. While the slim composite construction combines an impact resistant core with air soft corners, providing users with unmatched protection needed for on-the-go work.

Keeping your MacBook Air cool and firmly in place, the Plyo Series provides rubberized feet and ventilation for the days where the workload doesn't ease up. Effortlessly sliding in and out of purses and packs, the Plyo series for the MacBook Air makes this the go-to case for active individuals.

"We sought to create a protective case to complement the MacBook Air's sleek design. Our Plyo Series stands up to the task with its translucent, lightweight design and Mil-Spec protection," said Kaila Vandermey, Marketing Manager. "We are confident the Plyo Series will allow users to create the perfect portable office and provide our customers with the assurance they need to take their MacBook Air further."

Plyo Series– MacBook Air 2018

Available colors: Ice

Price: $79.95

Sleek, translucent design

Armor shell and impact resistant bumpers

Dual-Lock secure screen closure

Tactile Grip

Cooling vents for uncompromised air flow

Meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6)

About Urban Armor Gear:

Inspired by adrenaline-fueled outdoor adventures throughout Southern California, Urban Armor Gear (UAG) delivers mobile accessories and cases developed to survive rugged terrains while protecting your tech throughout any journey. Urban Armor Gear's innovative and lightweight yet durable designs constantly evolve to provide urban adventurers and global thrill-seekers high-quality accessories to preserve the latest tech gear on the market, with the reassurance that their UAG mobile cases will perform in all extremes. Our badge of honor stands behind every single UAG product, receiving a military-grade certification for protection against shock by enduring rigorous laboratory drop-testing.

Visit: urbanarmorgear.com or www.instagram.com/urbanarmorgear for more information.

