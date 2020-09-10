Perspecta Announces Availability of Healthcare ChatBot 2.0

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta, formerly known as VIIAD Systems, a leading healthcare and workers' compensation technology solutions company, has announced today the launch of the Perspecta Healthcare ChatBot 2.0.

The artificial intelligence-powered chatbot, through a series of conversational questions and interactions, assists users in engaging with the appropriate healthcare providers to meet medical needs.

Perspecta

The Perspecta Healthcare ChatBot 2.0. is now an available feature that is easily integrated into existing Perspecta products, including the VIIAD Provider Directory, Provider Directory Now and CompHub solutions.

"By leveraging this new technology within the Perspecta suite of products, we are connecting patients, providers and payors throughout the healthcare journey. Our pilots have proven to demonstrate an improved user experience as well as increased productivity and reduced costs to our customers," said Howard Koenig, CEO of Perspecta.

"Perspecta's Healthcare Chatbot provides a one-stop shop for answering questions in seconds. You no longer need to call or spend time navigating a website to find information," said April Stiles, COO of Perspecta.

Perspecta's artificial intelligence-powered Healthcare Chatbot improves customer service engagement, efficiency of patient care delivery, and Telehealth accessibility without compromising quality. Our clients are reporting additional patient engagement, improved knowledge of program information, and significant elevation of satisfaction scores.

COVID-19 made busy customer service centers even busier, facing an unprecedented volume of calls and emails and increased the burden on healthcare providers. The Healthcare Chatbot can improve the ability to diagnose and treat a condition more accurately.

Perspecta continues to invest in technology and our product roadmap that enhances our solutions. Our market leadership in solving organization and consumer challenges in the healthcare, government, and workers' compensation industries facilitates our clients' success with sustainable competitive advantages.

About Perspecta

Perspecta is a healthcare technology solutions company that elevates provider data to be intelligent and more efficient. Through their SaaS solutions and data insights, they enable healthcare, government, and workers' compensation organizations to deliver better provider directories, improve provider data accuracy, and manage provider networks. Perspecta's solutions enable clients to meet compliance standards as well as facilitate access to care. For more information visit www.goperspecta.com.

