Perspecta Sets Multiple Records in 2019 and is Now Available via Government Contract Vehicles

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta, formerly known as VIIAD Systems, a leading healthcare technology company, has completed one of its most successful years.

In addition to the release of Perspecta Data Scorecard, which utilizes an industry-leading master index of quality provider data and artificial intelligence to improve the accuracy of its client's provider network data. Perspecta achieved several notable successes. These include:

Addition of 23 new clients

Expansion of our support to the US Military through additional contracts that support healthcare service delivery to US Military families via TRICARE

Software as a service (SaaS) technology solutions leveraged by the five largest health insurers in the United States

Evolution of our solutions tools to include Perspecta Data Scorecard 3.0, VIIAD Provider Directory 5.0, and Perspecta Roster Management Solution, PRMS 2.2

Perspecta's well-known track record in partnering with clients is accelerating. We are becoming the industry standard for solving business challenges in the healthcare, government, and workers' compensation industries. We continue to provide industry-leading products and facilitate our clients' success with sustainable competitive advantages.

Perspecta's deep subject matter and technology solutions in provider data, provider directories, engagement portals, provider network management, and master data management has resulted in record growth and client wins in 2019. April Stiles, COO said, "We have heard from our clients and the market that there needs to be better solutions for accurate provider data. Our new products facilitate data accuracy, data scoring, and improved productivity. We positively impact our clients by providing them with tools that facilitate frictionless experiences so that they focus on finding the right provider(s) for their employees and members." "Our technology platforms include the latest technology tools including AI, machine learning, chatbots, blockchain, and gamification methodologies," said Howard Koenig, CEO.

Perspecta has partnered with Carahsoft Technology Corporation to best serve our government customers through ease of acquisition. The full portfolio is available via SEWP V and GSA Schedule 70.

About Perspecta

Perspecta is a healthcare technology company that elevates provider data to be intelligent and more efficient. Through their SaaS solutions and data insights, they enable healthcare, government, and workers' compensation organizations to deliver better provider directories, improve provider data accuracy, and manage provider networks. Perspecta's solutions enable clients to meet compliance standards as well as facilitate access to care. For more information visit www.goperspecta.com.

