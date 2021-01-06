Perspecta Sets Records in 2020, Announces Addition to Senior Leadership Team of Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Growth in 2021

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta, a leading healthcare technology company, has completed its most successful year in its history. Joseph Kennedy joins the Perspecta team as the new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), to continue to build upon Perspecta's market leadership position solutions.

In 2020, Perspecta successfully navigated the stormy waters of COVID-19. Despite the challenge to meet with customers and prospects, Perspecta was able to achieve double-digit revenue growth in 2020, and sign agreements with 14 new customers, while deepening engagements with 10 existing Perspecta customers for additional projects due to prior successful deployments.

In order to build upon its position as market leader in the Health Care and Workers' Compensation solutions space, Perspecta invited Joseph Kennedy to join the team as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Kennedy has over 15 years of experience as an individual contributor and manager in enterprise health solutions.

Most recently, Kennedy was Chief Commercial Officer at January.ai, a privately held Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning company focused on providing personalized recommendations to individuals managing diabetes. Previously, he was a Regional Vice President at Vlocity (recently acquired by Salesforce). Kennedy played a key role in driving growth within Vlocity's Health Insurance vertical. Kennedy's experience also includes executive positions at Syapse, a precision-medicine cancer research SaaS company, and Remedy Informatics, a health registries company.

"I am very excited to be a part of the Perspecta leadership team," said Kennedy. "I look forward to building upon the company's current successes and focusing on growing revenue rapidly to better enable healthcare, government, and workers' compensation organizations to gain sustainable competitive advantages." Kennedy will also manage business development and partnerships.

In 2021, Perspecta will continue to partner with its customers to develop products that meet the needs of the market. Perspecta is partnering with multiple organizations to launch a plug-and-play provider directory API ("Perspecta TransmitAPI") that exceeds CMS' interoperability and Patient Access final rule requirements and deadlines. Perspecta's TransmitAPI will be launched in February of 2021, giving customers ample time to meet the July 1 deadline set by CMS.

Perspecta's deep subject matter and technology-enabled solutions in provider data, provider directories, engagement portals, provider network management, and master data management have resulted in record growth, revenues, and client wins in 2020. April Stiles, COO said, "We are excited to have Joseph Kennedy join our team, to increase our ability to seek out and converse with organizations that want to elevate their organizations to achieve greater efficiencies. Joseph is a perfect fit for the CRO role at Perspecta. His experience and relationships will help our Company achieve our aggressive growth trajectory."

About Perspecta

Perspecta is a healthcare solutions company that elevates provider data to be intelligent and more efficient. Through their SaaS solutions and data insights, they enable healthcare, government, and workers' compensation organizations to deliver better provider directories, improve provider data accuracy, and manage provider networks. Perspecta's solutions enable clients to meet compliance standards as well as facilitate access to care. Clients include the 5 largest health insurance companies and 10 largest TPAs in the United States. For more information, visit www.goperspecta.com.

