Perspective is Power: Leica Camera Announces Call for Entries and New Theme for the 5th Annual Leica Women Foto Project Award

For a second year, Leica will select winners from the US, UK, Mexico, and Canada, where one winner from each region will receive a Leica SL2-S camera set and $10,000 USD

TEANECK, N.J., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica Camera announces the fifth annual call for entries to the Leica Women Foto Project Award, the storied brand's initiative to amplify diverse perspectives and underrepresented voices in visual storytelling. This year's theme, "Perspective is Power", encourages applicants to share a photo essay connected to topics of reclamation, resilience, or rebirth. The Leica Women Foto Project Award is open to applicants across the United States, United Kingdom, Mexico, and Canada (excluding Québec), and winners receive a Leica SL2-S camera, a Vario-Elmarit-SL 24-70mm f/2.8 ASPH. lens, and cash prize of $10,000 USD.

The Leica Women Foto Project serves to empower the feminine perspective and its impact on the way we witness, interpret, and interact with our world. The award serves as a catalyst to reframe how we express and consume visual narratives. To date, the initiative has fueled diversity in visual storytelling through grants and sponsorships with Women Photograph, Photoville, Las Fotos Project, and the ConnectHer Film Festival while co-creating the Leica Women Foto Project Grant for the Leica Society International's philanthropic efforts.

"Leica's dedication to innovation and culture extends to the Leica Women Foto Project Award, where we recognize technical ability as chapter in a larger story," says Kiran Karnani, Vice President of Marketing for Leica Camera USA. "The Award underscores the vital role of perspective in shaping how we interact and understand our world. The Leica Women Foto Project encourages the feminine viewpoint to be an active participant in documenting every moment, emphasizing that each is intrinsically valuable to our collective narrative."

Leica Women Foto Project Award recipients will be determined by a panel of notable judges based on quality of photography, sophistication of project and a dedication to the medium of photography. The 2024 panel of judges is composed of:

Karin Rehn-Kaufmann , Director, Leica Galleries Worldwide

Director, Leica Galleries Worldwide Maggie Steber , Documentary Photographer & Guggenheim Grant Fellow

Documentary Photographer & Guggenheim Grant Fellow Nikki Reed , Actress, Photographer, Writer

Actress, Photographer, Writer Elizabeth Krist , Former Senior Photo Editor at National Geo graphic

, Former Senior Photo Editor at Natalia Jimenez , Senior Picture Editor, The Washington Post

Senior Picture Editor, Laura Roumanous, Co-Founder, Photoville

Co-Founder, Photoville Artemis Moshtaghian, News Editor for CNN's National Desk, Producer for CNN International

News Editor for National Desk, Producer for Whitney Matewe, Photo Editor, Time Magazine

Photo Editor, Gulnara Lyabib Samoilova, Founder, Women Street Photographers

Founder, Women Street Photographers Jennifer Pastore , Creative Consultant, Former Executive Photo Director of WSJ. Magazine

, Creative Consultant, Former Executive Photo Director of WSJ. Magazine Jessica Dimson , Deputy Director of Photography at New York Times Magazine

, Deputy Director of Photography at Renee Mussai , Artistic Director, The Walther Collection

, Artistic Director, The Walther Collection Sara Rumens , Features Picture Editor at The Times

, Features Picture Editor at Marissa Roth, Pulitzer Prize-winning Photojournalist

The call for entries for the 2024 Leica Women Foto Project Award will begin September 18th at 9:00AM ET and will close on November 7th at 11:59 PM EST. The Awardees will be announced on International Women's Day, March 8, 2024.

Applications for the Leica Women Foto Project Award can be submitted through the online registration form found on https://leicawomenfotoproject.com/submit with terms and conditions. All photos must adhere to the Submission Guidelines as outlined on the official website. Candidates must be legal residents of US, Canada, UK, or Mexico and 21 years or older at time and date of entry. Leica Camera will announce the winners of the Leica Women Foto Project Award on March 8th, 2024 via Leica Camera USA's and Leica Camera UK's website, newsletter, and @leicacamerausa, and @leicauk on Facebook and Instagram.

Please visit https://leicawomenfotoproject.com/submit to apply for the 2024 Leica Women Foto Project Award.

About Leica Camera

Leica represents a union of craftsmanship, design and experience. It is a beautiful collision of art and engineering, and the future of form and functionality. Leica Camera, headquartered in Wetzlar, Germany with a second production site in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, is an internationally operating, premium-segment manufacturer of cameras and sport optics products. The legendary status of the Leica brand is founded on a long tradition of excellence in the supreme quality and performance of cameras and lenses, and the iconic images that artists and photojournalists everywhere captured with them. For more information about Leica visit https://leicacamerausa.com/, or follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

