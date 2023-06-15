Perspire Sauna Studio Amassed 2 Multi-Unit Deals for 13 Tampa Area Locations

News provided by

Perspire Sauna Studio

15 Jun, 2023, 09:52 ET

Industry-Leading Infrared Sauna Franchise Marks Milestone with First Territory Sell-Out

TAMPA, Fla., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspire Sauna Studio, one of the fastest-growing sauna franchise brands specializing in full-spectrum infrared (IR) and red-light therapy (RLT), is continuing to pick up steam in the Sunshine State, as evidenced by two consecutive multi-unit agreements they've secured for 13 total franchise locations in the Tampa Bay area. With these deals, the brand marked its first sell-out of licenses for a territory.

Continue Reading

Jason Sluka and Pete Kapinos are responsible for the first and larger of those multi-unit agreements, having signed for 10 studios that they plan to introduce across St. Petersburg, Naples, Fort Myers, Brandon, and Wesley Chapel. Both are deeply invested in the site-selection process at this time, but bring with them extensive entrepreneurial experience in the franchise and independent marketplace, which they hope will play to their favor in securing the right real estate.

"Jason and I have always shared a passion for health and wellness in our respective business endeavors, and strive to positively impact the lifestyle and wellbeing of the communities we service," said Kapinos. "The preemptive health capabilities offered by Perspire Sauna Studio, coupled with its approachable business model, are what make the brand's franchise opportunity so appealing and will help us further support the unique health journeys of Tampa-area locals."

Mike Polikretis signed for 3 additional studios as part of a separate multi-unit deal in the area. After having spent 14 years working in the residential mortgage field, he found a passion for the healing powers and benefits of the infrared sauna experience and set out to find a brand that would let him share that passion with fellow residents of the Greater Tampa area. He plans to introduce the Perspire Sauna Studio concept to Bradenton, Parrish, and Palmetto, Florida.

"The mental and physical energy boost I experienced after undergoing my first infrared sauna treatment was like nothing I'd ever experienced in the past," Polikretis shared. "There was a near-instantaneous understanding that this was a concept that could revitalize and heal countless men and women. And once I got a clear understanding of the industry's trajectory, it was enough to convince me that Perspire Sauna Studio was my calling."

Both agreements come on the heels of the franchise's continued expansion in nearby Sarasota; a market whose existing Perspire location has already topped the charts as one of the most successful studios in the entire country. Giving Sluka Kapinos, and Polikretis hopeful expectations for the public reception their studios will receive.

Perspire Sauna Studio is currently seeking single-unit and multi-unit franchisees interested in new career opportunities or those looking to diversify their current portfolios. To learn more about the brand's franchising opportunities, visit https://franchise.perspiresaunastudio.com/. 

About Perspire Sauna Studio:

Perspire Sauna Studio is the fastest-growing infrared sauna and red-light therapy franchise in the U.S. The science-based, technology-driven, wellness company provides guests a modern-day experience to a centuries-old practice through elevated infrared (IR) sauna and red-light therapy (RLT). It is within this transformative session that they invite guests to ignite the wellness within.   

Established in 2010 by Founder & CEO Lee Braun, Perspire's goal is to expand to major markets throughout the U.S. to further instill its vision of making infrared sauna accessible to all. The company has awarded over 100 franchise agreements, with 40 open studios and an additional 20 under development. 

Based in Southern California, Perspire Sauna Studio currently offers franchise opportunities to qualifying entrepreneurs. For more information, please visit www.perspiresaunastudio.com, and follow the brand on social media @perspiresaunastudio. For franchising information, please contact [email protected].  

Media Contact: Conner Gossel, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 937-545-9812

SOURCE Perspire Sauna Studio

