Perspire Sauna Studio Announces Expansion To Omaha, NE

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspire Sauna Studio, the original premium infrared sauna therapy wellness spa with locations throughout the country, is excited to announce the construction of its newest location in West Omaha, Nebraska. The 1,500 square foot infrared sauna studio is slated to open its doors in the Shoppes at Grayhawk Shopping Center, near TITLE Boxing Club and Massage Envy in July 2020.

Perspire will offer forty-minute infrared sauna sessions complete with private rooms, featuring premium amenities, including Smart TVs with Hulu and Netflix. All sessions will include towel service and a cold, eucalyptus-infused towel post-session. Full-spectrum infrared heat waves penetrate deep into the cells, joints, muscles, and tissue, speeding oxygen flow and increasing circulation while removing impurities that build up over time. Infrared sauna sessions help detoxify the body as it rids itself of accumulated highly toxic materials such as lead, mercury, nicotine, pesticides and other organic and inorganic compounds. As the body is producing sweat and pumping blood, it is also burning calories (200-400 per session), which can enhance weight loss through regular use. Additionally, a 40-minute sauna session eliminates deeply embedded impurities and dead skin cells, helping with skin purification and leaving the skin glowing and immaculately clean.

In addition to Perspire's infrared sauna therapy, each sauna comes equipped with a medical-grade chromotherapy light. This technology is a method of treatment that uses the visible spectrum of colored lights to help sooth various diseases and ailments, such as reducing swelling and inflammation to pain relief, accelerating healing, improving circulation, sleeping patterns, and regulating mood.

The studio's owners, Ashley and Nate Kloxin, are both University of Nebraska alumni, living and working in Nebraska for the last seven years with combined 10+ years in management and marketing experience for a large, Midwest-based grocery retailer. They are passionate about health and wellness and are thrilled to bring Infrared Sauna and Color Light Therapy to Omaha for individuals looking to reach their own health goals.

"When we learned about and experienced the benefits of infrared sauna therapy we were surprised about how little access there is to this in Omaha and the Midwest. We are excited to bring this experience to the Omaha market and look forward to helping people discover their own stories of health and well-being. We have a strong foundation and a great community of support to accomplish this goal."

Perspire's infrared saunas provide a gentle and soothing therapeutic heat that supports relaxation, relieves aches and pains, and helps muscles recover faster. The new West Omaha location will feature 9 rooms, each equipped with a state-of-the-art infrared Clearlight Sanctuary® Sauna, which offers the safest infrared sauna technology. Design elements of each sauna room will feature a detailed glass front design, recessed accent lights for mood and reading, Bluetooth connectivity, and a glass skylight roof.

Each sauna session can be purchased and scheduled through either the Perspire Sauna Studio app, MindBody app, or Perspire's website. New guests are encouraged to take advantage of the Founding Membership Specials—coming soon!

Perspire Sauna Studio's first sauna studio was founded in Southern California, in 2010 by Ken Arsenian and Lee Braun. Since the inception of this business, the brand has received countless testimonials from its growing range of guests. Now with five successful locations in Orange County and multiple locations in Atlanta and Texas, Perspire is excited to be expanding into Omaha, NE. For more information, and to stay up to date on the opening, please visit www.perspiresaunastudio.com/omaha .

With a focus on the natural health benefits of infrared sauna therapy, premium service, and unique guest experience, Perspire aims to set the standard for infrared sauna studios across the country as they expand to bring IR sauna healing to every community.

