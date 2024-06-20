Perspire Sauna Studio Bolsters Executive Suite in Pursuit of Another Record Year

Leading Infrared/Red-Light Sauna Franchise Onboards New Talent for Continued Expansion

COSTA MESA, Calif., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspire Sauna Studio , one of the country's largest sauna franchises specializing in full spectrum infrared (IR) and red-light therapy (RLT), is continuing the buildout of its executive suite with the addition of Jeremy Oliver as their new Vice President of Operations and the promotion of Katy Fetters to Vice President of Experience.

Jeremy comes to Perspire after years spent helping operate some of the nation's leading franchise concepts in the health and fitness categories, including Orangetheory Fitness and F45. Fetters, on the other hand, has been an executive with the Perspire Sauna Studio team for 11 years, most recently serving as VP of Operations. Her promotion comes as a means to unify the brand experience for franchisees and studio members nationwide.

Fetters will be attending this years Franchise Customer Experience Conference (FCXC) in Atlanta as a panel participant to share her insight on maintaining consistent customer experience across a franchise system; a debut conversation for her new role, and a primary focal point for franchise brands, both big and small.

"The Perspire Sauna Studio franchise is expanding its footprint at record-rate, and there isn't a single member of our team who envisions that slowing down at any point in the near future," Jeremy shared. "Our additions are meant to help ensure that; making certain every facet of the brand's operation moves in lockstep and speaks the same language."

Both Jeremy and Katy credit the brand's Founder and CEO, Lee Braun, as the primary reason for their confidence in the franchise and the direction it's heading. And each hopes to play a role in helping Perspire reach the ambitious growth goals it's laid out – namely to have 500 locations open by 2027.

"As our development ramps up, so too does our team, all of whom bring with them a depth of knowledge and experience that will be integral in helping us reach the milestones we're targeting over the next few years," Braun shared.

Perspire Sauna Studio is currently seeking single-unit and multi-unit franchisees interested in new career opportunities or those looking to diversify their current portfolios. To learn more about the brand's franchising opportunities, visit https://www.perspiresaunastudio.com/franchise/ .

About Perspire Sauna Studio:

Perspire Sauna Studio is the fastest-growing infrared sauna and red-light therapy franchise in the U.S. The science-based, technology-driven, wellness company provides guests a modern-day experience to a centuries-old practice through elevated infrared (IR) sauna and red-light therapy (RLT). The brand was established in 2010 by Founder & CEO Lee Braun, with a goal to expand into major markets throughout the U.S. and further instill its vision of making the infrared sauna experience accessible to all. The company has awarded 200 franchise licenses, with 57 open studios around the U.S.

