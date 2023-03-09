Perspire Sauna Studio Brings on Jackie Mendes as New VP of Franchise Development

Leading Infrared Sauna Franchise Appoints Health & Wellness Vet to Latest C-Suite Role

COSTA MESA, Calif., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspire Sauna Studio , America's foremost infrared (IR) and red light sauna therapy franchise, announced the appointment of Jackie Mendes as the brand's new Vice President of Franchise Development. The latest in a series of executive additions the company has made in recent months in preparation for what is expected to be the most pivotal year-to-date for advancing the franchise's namesake nationwide.

Mendes joins the brand after 25 years spent operating within the health and wellness space, both with franchise and non-franchise companies. Most recently, she served as the Vice President of Franchise Sales for the Australian-born fitness concept F45, where she was tasked with overseeing the continued growth of their Southeast footprint. That experience will prove pivotal in her new role as a member of the Perspire team.

She'll be tasked with implementing system-wide developments to the brand's internal processes, leading efforts in the vetting and securing of new franchisees, and ensuring the success of Perspire's existing franchise community, amid a series of additional responsibilities that will also fall under her domain.

"Perspire is on a trajectory that few franchise brands ever find themselves on," said Mendes. "They've tripled in size in less than 2 years, awarded over 100 franchise licenses, and proven themselves to be a leading concept in the emerging wellness space. My goal is to accelerate development further by partnering with investors and entrepreneurs who have a passion for, or an existing, complimentary business to this rapidly-growing recovery and longevity space."

Perspire Sauna Studio recently welcomed existing franchisees to Newport Beach for their inaugural franchise conference. Here, Lee Braun, founder and CEO of Perspire, took the stage to outline what he believes the brand can accomplish over the next 5 years. The most astonishing takeaway being a projection for 500 open studios by 2027.

"The holistic health category is experiencing a renaissance of sorts," said Braun. The public's growing demand for alternative, natural methods of wellbeing serves as a primary fuel in Perspire's ongoing expansion. "Jackie will play a key role in ensuring Perspire takes full advantage of all opportunities for growth, helping the brand to plant its flag in previously unaffiliated markets and regions."

