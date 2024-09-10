Perspire Sauna Studio Confirms Four Franchise Development Deals Across New Jersey

Infrared/Red-Light Sauna Therapy Franchise Details Exponential Growth in The Garden State

WESTFIELD, N.J., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspire Sauna Studio, the country's largest sauna studio now offering contrast therapy, has inked four separate franchise development agreements that will begin introducing new communities throughout New Jersey to the science-backed, spa-like experience that the franchise has become known for.

Peter and Holly Bangs, who have been members of Perspire's Wyckoff location, will introduce Hoboken's first studio. Betsy and Steve Albert have signed on to bring a new franchise studio to Westfield. RJ and Jennifer Narin are bringing their studio location to Montclair. Whereas George and Belinda Eleftheriades will introduce two studios across the border in Scarsdale and Larchmont, New York.

"I joined the Wyckoff Perspire after receiving a gift card from my wife, and I felt immediate benefits. Now, we both love being members," said Steve. "Growing up in Cranford, and having many friends in Westfield, we decided to bring the Perspire experience and its many benefits to the community. We couldn't be more excited for this journey."

There are a variety of benefits that members of Perspire Sauna Studio experience with regular infrared sauna and red-light therapy use:

Preventative Wellness

Improved physical recovery

Boosted immune system responsiveness

Rejuvenated and clearer skin

Improved sleep

Perspire Sauna Studio has taken an active role in advancing the research behind the modality's full range of health capabilities, which has proven a significant selling point for those looking to get involved with an impactful brand that's making holistic health more widely accepted, accessible, and comprehensive than ever.

"Over the last 2 years, our existing franchise base in New Jersey has successfully connected new communities with the Perspire experience and attracted prospective entrepreneurs to the brand's business model," said Lee Braun, Founder and CEO of Perspire Sauna Studio. "We're eager to see what can be achieved as our footprint grows exponentially in the market."

Perspire Sauna Studio is currently seeking single-unit and multi-unit franchisees interested in new career opportunities or those looking to diversify their current portfolios. To learn more about the brand's franchising opportunities, visit https://www.perspiresaunastudio.com/franchise/.

About Perspire Sauna Studio:

Perspire Sauna Studio is the fastest-growing infrared sauna and red-light therapy franchise in the U.S. The science-based, technology-driven wellness company provides guests a modern-day experience to a centuries-old practice through elevated infrared (IR) sauna and red-light therapy (RLT). The brand was established in 2010 by Founder & CEO Lee Braun, to expand into major markets throughout the U.S. and further instill its vision of making the infrared sauna experience accessible to all. The company has awarded over 200 franchise licenses, with 60 open studios around the U.S.

