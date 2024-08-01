Perspire Sauna Studio Partners with PATH Water to Hydrate All Franchise locations

Leading Infrared/Red-Light Reaffirms Commitment to Sustainable Franchise Practices

COSTA MESA, Calif., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspire Sauna Studio , the country's largest sauna franchise specializing in full spectrum infrared (IR) and red-light therapy (RLT), proudly announced their latest partnership with PATH Water, a pioneering concept in the beverage space that will officially begin serving as the exclusive provider of hydration reinforcement at all Perspire franchise locations across the country.

PATH Water Partners with Perspire Sauna Studio

PATH was established back in 2014, determined to make a difference by creating a business whose sole focus was on reducing the world's reliance on single-use plastic water bottles. They've worked to achieve such a feat by developing an ever-expanding custom line of refillable, recyclable, eco-friendly water bottles. To date, their team has prevented nearly 400 million plastic bottles from entering our oceans and landfills.

"The conversation around proper hydration for sauna sessions has always been a significant one between our franchisees and their members," shared Perspire Sauna Studio Founder and CEO Lee Braun. "With well-over 2 million sauna sessions under the brand's belt, ensuring everyone is staying healthy and safe while enjoying their detox is of the utmost importance. We are a wellness company, after all, and our partnership with PATH speaks to that."

This latest partnership is in furtherance of Perspire's commitment to building and embodying sustainable brand practices. Each of their saunas is crafted by Clearlight using eco-certified wood and non-volatile organic compounds; a core component in the franchise's luxury, spa-like environment and experience. PATH Water will add to that custom experience and aid members in the health optimization journey.

"Teaming up with Perspire to help fuel members experience with their cutting-edge sauna technology is a natural move for our product, and a step further in our ambition towards the eradication of single-use plastic bottles," said PATH Partner, Cedric Benaroch. "And given the number of franchise locations they're planning to debut over the coming years, our partnership will only grow stronger, and our shared impact on the environment more meaningful."

Perspire Sauna Studio is currently seeking single-unit and multi-unit franchisees interested in new career opportunities or those looking to diversify their current portfolios. To learn more about the brand's franchising opportunities, visit https://www.perspiresaunastudio.com/franchise/ .

About Perspire Sauna Studio:

Perspire Sauna Studio is the fastest-growing infrared sauna and red-light therapy franchise in the U.S. The science-based, technology-driven wellness company provides guests a modern-day experience to a centuries-old practice through elevated infrared (IR) sauna and red-light therapy (RLT). The brand was established in 2010 by Founder & CEO Lee Braun, to expand into major markets throughout the U.S. and further instill its vision of making the infrared sauna experience accessible to all. The company has awarded over 200 franchise licenses, with 60 open studios around the U.S.

About PATH Water:

PATH redefines sustainability in bottled water, the first 100% recyclable water packaged in a sleek, robust aluminum container. It stands out from traditional aluminum bottles, designed for repeated use, setting new industry standards. PATH's exceptional features align with ethical values. We're dedicated to eradicating single-use plastic bottles, especially as projections suggest oceans will hold more plastic than fish by 2050. Our mission is clear: offer a sustainable future through preferred bottled water that helps consumers break free from single-use plastic. Daily, global demand for sustainable, reusable bottled water options fuels our revolution.

Media Contact: Conner Gossel, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 937-545-9812

SOURCE Perspire Sauna Studio