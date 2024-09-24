Perspire Sauna Studio Continues Austin Growth with 3-Studio Development Deal

Leader in Infrared/Red-Light Sauna Therapy Continues Rapid Growth Throughout Texas' Fastest-Growing Market

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Central Texas continues its meteoric growth in population and business, Perspire Sauna Studio, the country's largest sauna studio now offering contrast therapy, is adding to its portfolio of studios in the vibrant Austin market. Entrepreneurial husband-and-wife duo Chiru Melam and Sireesha Paleti secured the brand's latest multi-unit agreement to bring 3 new studio locations to the Austin Metro Area.

This news comes just after the franchise shared that Austin will serve as the host city for their 2025 convention next May – bringing in franchisees, vendors, and brand partners from across the country for the 3-day event.

Melam and Paleti bring a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in the franchise industry. The couple previously owned and operated two Mathnasium franchises, where they significantly grew their student base and successfully adapted over 200 students' needs to a digital model. After selling those locations, they sought a new business venture that aligned with their passion for health and wellness and required less specialized staffing. That's where Perspire Sauna Studio emerged as the perfect fit for them.

"Perspire is the right business for Austin at the right time," said Melam. "With the influx of people moving to the area, and the growing conversation around preventative health, we believe Perspire's unique member experience and science-backed modality will resonate well here."

There are a variety of benefits that members of Perspire Sauna Studio experience with regular infrared sauna and red-light therapy use:

Preventative Wellness

Improved physical recovery

Boosted immune system responsiveness

Rejuvenated and clearer skin

Improved sleep

The brand currently has four open locations in the Austin market, with five additional studios in development, including those brought to the table by Melam and Paleti. Melam and Paleti shared their intention to introduce the second and third locations further north into Williamson County.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chiru and Sireesha to the Perspire family," said Lee Braun, Founder and CEO of Perspire Sauna Studio. "Their commitment to the health and wellbeing of the Austin community and experience in the franchise space make them ideal partners to help us expand our footprint in the market. We are confident their new studios will become essential wellness destinations in the community."

Perspire Sauna Studio is currently seeking single-unit and multi-unit franchisees interested in new career opportunities or those looking to diversify their current portfolios. To learn more about the brand's franchising opportunities, visit www.perspiresaunastudio.com/franchise/. For agents or landlords with opportunities, please visit www.perspiresaunastudio.com/real-estate-opportunities/ to request site criteria.

About Perspire Sauna Studio

Perspire Sauna Studio is the fastest-growing infrared sauna and red-light therapy franchise in the U.S. The science-based, technology-driven wellness company provides guests a modern-day experience to a centuries-old practice through elevated infrared (IR) sauna and red-light therapy (RLT). The brand was established in 2010 by Founder & CEO Lee Braun, to expand into major markets throughout the U.S. and further instill its vision of making the infrared sauna experience accessible to all. The company has awarded over 200 franchise licenses, with 64 open studios around the U.S.

