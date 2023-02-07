Perspire Sauna Studio Expanding Across California

Industry-Leading Infrared Sauna Franchise to Add 11 New Locations Statewide by mid-2024

COSTA MESA, Calif., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspire Sauna Studio , one of the fastest-growing sauna franchise brands specializing in full-spectrum infrared and red-light therapy (RLT), is entering the new year with 11 new studios in development across the brand's home state of California. The majority of the new locations are set to open between this summer and spring of 2024.

Perspire Sauna Studio to add 11 new locations across California by mid-2024 https://www.perspiresaunastudio.com/

This expansion from as north as Chico down to San Clemente stems from several agreements with both franchisees who are new to the brand, and veteran franchisees like Maria Kirgan. With locations already in Dana Point and Laguna Niguel, Kirgan is planning to open her newest Perspire Sauna Studio in San Clemente this February.

"I've received such a warm welcome since I opened my first studio more than four years ago, which saw great success as health is always top of mind especially here in Southern California," Kirgan said. "I'm excited to continue to grow and meet the demand for healthier living by introducing San Clemente to the benefits of Perspire Sauna Studio."

Markets in California that can expect to get their first, second, or even third Perspire Sauna Studio include:

San Clemente (anticipated opening: Early 2023)

(anticipated opening: Early 2023) Irvine-Orchard Hills (anticipated opening: Summer 2023)

(anticipated opening: Summer 2023) Berkeley (anticipated opening: Summer 2023)

(anticipated opening: Summer 2023) Calabasas / Porter Ranch (anticipated opening: Summer 2023)

/ (anticipated opening: Summer 2023) Chico (anticipated opening: Summer 2023)

(anticipated opening: Summer 2023) Manhattan Beach (anticipated opening: Spring 2024)

(anticipated opening: Spring 2024) Brentwood (anticipated opening: Spring 2024)

(anticipated opening: Spring 2024) Laguna Woods (anticipated opening: Spring 2024)

(anticipated opening: Spring 2024) West Hollywood / Studio City (anticipated opening: Spring 2024)

/ (anticipated opening: Spring 2024) Venice (anticipated opening: Spring 2024)

(anticipated opening: Spring 2024) West San Jose (anticipated opening: Spring 2024)

Perspire Sauna Studio's growth in California is just part of what's earning the brand a spot in the top 100 of Entrepreneur's Top New and Emerging Brands, a ranking of the best up-and-coming franchises across the country. Perspire Sauna Studio also received its first ever recognition on Entrepreneur's 44th annual Franchise 500® list that highlights the year's most successful and innovative franchise brands.

"We're thrilled to start 2023 building off that same momentum that brought us a record expansion in 2022," said Lex Gascon, Vice President of Marketing for Perspire Sauna Studio. "With the growing popularity of the wellness industry and following the success we've already seen so much of in California, we look forward to continuing to develop in the state where it all began."

Perspire Sauna Studio is currently seeking single-unit and multi-unit franchisees interested in new career opportunities or those looking to diversify their current portfolios. To learn more about the brand's franchising opportunities, visit https://franchise.perspiresaunastudio.com/.

About Perspire Sauna Studio:

Perspire Sauna Studio is the fastest-growing infrared sauna and red-light therapy franchise in the U.S. The science-based, technology-driven, wellness company provides guests a modern-day experience to a centuries-old practice through elevated infrared (IR) sauna and red-light therapy (RLT). It is within this transformative session, that we invite our guests to ignite the wellness within.

Established in 2010 by Founder & CEO Lee Braun, Perspire's goal is to expand to major markets throughout the U.S. to further instill its vision of making infrared sauna accessible to all. The company has awarded over 100 franchise agreements with 30 open and 30 studios under development within 24 states.

Based in Southern California, Perspire Sauna Studio currently offers franchise opportunities to qualifying entrepreneurs. For more information, please visit www.perspiresaunastudio.com , and follow the brand on social media @perspiresaunastudio. For franchising information, please contact [email protected] .

