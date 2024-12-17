Perspire Sauna Studio Grows North Carolina Footprint with Eight-Unit Deal in Raleigh

Nation's Leading Infrared and Red-Light Sauna Franchise to Debut First Raleigh Studio in 2025

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspire Sauna Studio , the country's largest full-spectrum infrared (IR) and red-light (RL) sauna therapy franchise, is excited to announce its expansion into Raleigh, NC, through an eight-unit development agreement with husband-wife duo, Cory and Kelly Hess. The first location is expected to open in early 2025, with additional studios to follow in Raleigh and surrounding areas.

Perspire Sauna Studio (PRNewsfoto/Perspire Sauna Studio)

Kelly and Cory are franchising veterans who bring a wealth of business and health expertise to their newest venture. Kelly has spent the last eight years managing seven successful European Wax Center locations, including six in Raleigh and one in Greenville, while Cory has spent over two decades working in healthcare, most recently as the President of a Raleigh-based health system. The couple's shared passion for health and wellness combined with their personal experience with infrared sauna therapy made Perspire Sauna Studio a natural fit.

"As former college athletes and lifelong advocates of maintaining a healthy lifestyle, we've experienced the incredible benefits of infrared saunas firsthand," Kelly said. "This is more than a business for us – it's a way to bring accessible wellness solutions to the community we've called home for nearly a decade."

There are a variety of benefits that members of Perspire Sauna Studio experience with regular infrared sauna and red-light therapy use:

Preventative wellness

Improved physical recovery

Boosted immune system responsiveness

Rejuvenated and clearer skin

Improved sleep

Perspire Sauna Studio has taken an active role in advancing the research behind the modality's full range of health capabilities, which has proven a significant selling point for those looking to get involved with an impactful brand that's making holistic health more widely accepted, accessible, and comprehensive than ever.

"We are thrilled to expand into the vibrant Raleigh market with Cory and Kelly," said Perspire Sauna Studio Founder and CEO Lee Braun. "Their passion for wellness and deep ties to the community make them the ideal partners to bring our transformative wellness experience to the area."

Perspire Sauna Studio is currently seeking single-unit and multi-unit franchisees interested in new career opportunities or those looking to diversify their current portfolios. To learn more about the brand's franchising opportunities, visit https://www.perspiresaunastudio.com/franchise/ .

About Perspire Sauna Studio

Perspire Sauna Studio is the fastest-growing infrared sauna and red-light therapy franchise in the U.S. The science-based, technology-driven wellness company provides guests a modern-day experience to a centuries-old practice through elevated infrared (IR) sauna and red-light therapy (RLT). The brand was established in 2010 by Founder & CEO Lee Braun, to expand into major markets throughout the U.S. and further instill its vision of making the infrared sauna experience accessible to all. The company has awarded over 200 franchise licenses, with over 70 open studios around the U.S.

