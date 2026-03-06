Perspire Sauna Studio Launches Halotherapy Nationwide

"The addition of Halotherapy across our entire system deepens the value of each session..." - Lee Braun, Founder & CEO Post this

At Perspire Sauna Studio, Halotherapy treatment is administered through Clearlight's HALO ONE™ technology, a compact halogenerator placed directly inside the studio's infrared saunas. The device actively breaks pharmaceutical-grade salt into microscopic particles and disperses them into the air. Guests inhale the concentrated salt in the air while enjoying the benefits of an infrared sauna and red light therapy experience.

"Perspire has always focused on making science-backed wellness accessible and intentional," said Lee Braun, Founder and CEO of Perspire Sauna Studio. "The addition of Halotherapy across our entire system deepens the value of each session by supporting respiratory wellness and further promoting relaxation."

What Is Halotherapy?

Halotherapy involves breathing in fine salt particles in a controlled environment. Emerging research has explored its use as a complementary wellness modality for adults with common colds, bronchitis, asthma, COPD, and other respiratory concerns. The latest studies suggest halotherapy may help improve breathing comfort and mucus clearance, contributing to enhanced respiratory function and overall well-being.

Halotherapy may be particularly appealing for individuals managing seasonal allergies, common colds, or respiratory congestion, as well as those seeking a complementary approach to their overall wellness routine.

Unlike traditional salt rooms or standalone salt caves, Perspire integrates Halotherapy directly into its infrared sauna environment. This pairing allows guests to experience:

Infrared heat, which gently raises core temperature and supports circulation

Red-light therapy, which promotes relaxation and cellular support

HALO ONE™ salt dispersal, designed to support respiratory comfort

Each halotherapy session is delivered via a Halotherapy device within the sauna. When the HALO ONE™ is activated, the sauna temperature is set around 140°F to ensure optimal experience conditions. Guests may notice sensations such as sinus drainage, or increased mucus clearance, which are expected physiological responses associated with salt inhalation.

While research continues to develop, leading health organizations categorize halotherapy as a complementary therapy and recommend consulting with healthcare providers before incorporating it into wellness routines.

"Our goal is to create a wellness destination where guests can build sustainable habits," Braun added. "Halotherapy strengthens our commitment to offering modalities that support people to feel balanced, clear and restored."

The systemwide rollout of Halotherapy marks another step in Perspire's continued innovation strategy. With nearly 100 studios open nationwide and continued franchise development underway, the brand remains focused on elevating the in-studio experience while maintaining consistency across its franchise network.

About Perspire Sauna Studio

Perspire Sauna Studio is the fastest-growing infrared sauna and red-light therapy franchise in the U.S. The science-based, technology-driven wellness company provides guests a modern-day experience to a centuries-old practice through elevated infrared (IR) sauna and red-light therapy (RLT) and contrast therapy through SNØ Showers. The brand was established in 2010 by Founder & CEO Lee Braun, to expand into major markets throughout the U.S. and further instill its vision of making the infrared sauna experience accessible to all. The company has awarded over 250 franchise licenses, with nearly 100 open studios around the U.S. To learn more about the brand's services or franchising opportunities, visit www.perspiresaunastudio.com .

