Perspire Sauna Studio Partners with Dose to Elevate Post-Sauna Wellness Rituals Nationwide

Dose's Clinically Backed Liquid Supplements Now Available for Purchase at All Perspire Sauna Studio Locations, Supporting Guests' Wellness Routines Beyond the Sauna

COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspire Sauna Studio , the country's largest sauna franchise specializing in full spectrum infrared (IR) and red-light therapy (RLT), announced a new partnership with Dose , a clinically-backed supplement brand focused on supporting the body's core systems through synergistic formulations designed for measurable results.

Perspire Sauna Studio Partners with Dose to Supporting Guests' Wellness Routines Beyond the Sauna Post this Perspire Sauna Studio (PRNewsfoto/Perspire Sauna Studio)

Launching January 30, Dose is now available for purchase at all Perspire Sauna Studio locations, giving guests a simple way to elevate and support their wellness ritual after their session ends. Dose's convenient, great-tasting 2oz liquid supplements are designed for daily consistency, making it easier to carry the benefits of a Perspire session into a routine you can maintain.

Through the partnership, Perspire and Dose will introduce new opportunities for guests to engage with recovery-focused wellness practices, including an upcoming in-studio sampling event, where guests can discover Dose firsthand and learn how sauna, recovery, and daily supplementation can work together as part of a consistent ritual.

"Since day one, Perspire has been committed to helping people build wellness rituals that are simple, effective, and sustainable." said Lee Braun, Founder and CEO of Perspire Sauna Studio. "The sauna session is powerful, but what you do next matters too. Bringing Dose into the studio gives our guests an easy, nutritious way to supplement their routine after they step out of the sauna and back into their day."

"At Dose, we believe wellness works best when it's built into everyday rituals you can actually maintain," said Vasu, Founder and CEO of Dose. "Partnering with Perspire allows us to meet people at a moment they're already prioritizing their health and extend the impact by giving them a simple, science-backed way to support their core systems."

To celebrate the partnership, Perspire and Dose are also conducting a social giveaway on January 30th, featuring a collaborative post across brand channels . Fans can enter by liking the post, following both brands, and tagging a friend. One winner will receive a 20-pack of Perspire sessions (up to an $800 value) plus a three-month supply of Dose for your Liver or Dose for Cholesterol (winner's choice).

This partnership marks another step in Perspire's commitment to making science-backed wellness more accessible and actionable — pairing a premium in-studio experience with simple, supportive add-ons that help guests build healthy habits they'll stick with.

About Perspire Sauna Studio

Perspire Sauna Studio is the fastest-growing infrared sauna and red-light therapy franchise in the U.S. The science-based, technology-driven wellness company provides guests a modern-day experience to a centuries-old practice through elevated infrared (IR) sauna and red-light therapy (RLT). The brand was established in 2010 by Founder & CEO Lee Braun, to expand into major markets throughout the U.S. and further instill its vision of making the infrared sauna experience accessible to all. The company has awarded over 200 franchise licenses, with over 80 open studios around the U.S. To learn more about the brand's services or franchising opportunities, visit www.perspiresaunastudio.com .

About Dose

Dose is a clinically-backed supplement brand focused on supporting the body's core systems through synergistic formulations designed for measurable results. Its 2oz liquid supplements are crafted for ease, great taste, and daily consistency - helping support higher absorption as part of a routine you'll actually want to stick to.

