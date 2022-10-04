Perspire Sauna Studio Rounds out Q3 with Consistent Growth Nationwide

Industry-Leading Infrared Sauna Franchise Eyes Further Midwest Expansion

COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspire Sauna Studio, one of the fastest-growing sauna franchise brands specializing in full-spectrum infrared and red-light therapy (RLT), is closing out the third quarter with sights set on new growth in the Midwest. Lauren and Michael Caleb are looking to open their new studio in Ankeny, Iowa by the end of the year. This will be their second location in the Des Moines metro area, with a third studio set to open in Waukee in 2023.

"As Iowa natives, we're passionate about investing in the health and wellness of our community," Lauren Caleb said. "Immediately upon opening our first studio in West Des Moines, we saw the growing need for full-spectrum infrared sauna therapy and knew additional locations were necessary to meet that demand for the level of wellness that only Perspire can provide. With Ankeny being the largest Des Moines suburb, the decision for where to build our second studio to broaden our reach in this market quickly became obvious to us."

The latest U.S. Census Bureau data reports Des Moines is the fastest growing metro area in the Midwest, and Perspire Sauna Studio's success mirrors the city's rapid growth. The Caleb's expansion in Iowa is one of 9 new leases Perspire signed in Q3 alone.

The brand nearly doubled the number of newly-opened locations for the year with 5 studios opening from coast-to-coast, in Arizona, Florida, Colorado, California, and Georgia. Perspire Sauna Studio also plans to add an additional 12-15 locations by the end of the year in major metropolitan areas across the country. There are now 29 locations in operation nationwide.

"It's been a busy few months getting studios opened and more leases signed as we build on the momentum we saw after signing our 100th franchise agreement earlier this year," said Lee Braun, founder and CEO of Perspire Sauna Studio. "We're excited to see this continued and consistent growth across the country as we remain dedicated to ensuring a healthy lifestyle for our guests."

With its full-spectrum infrared saunas and clinical grade RLT, Perspire Sauna Studio offers a holistic treatment toward mental and physical health and wellness with a promise for an elevated, personalized experience for all guests.

Perspire Sauna Studio is currently seeking single-unit and multi-unit franchisees interested in new career opportunities or those looking to diversify their current portfolios. To learn more about Perspire Sauna Studio and franchising opportunities, visit https://franchise.perspiresaunastudio.com/.

About Perspire Sauna Studio:

Perspire Sauna Studio is the fastest-growing infrared sauna and red-light therapy franchise in the U.S. The science-based, technology-driven, and wellness-seeking company provides guests a modern-day experience to a centuries-old practice, allowing their body and mind to feel refreshed after each session. Founded and led by CEO Lee Braun, Perspire's goal is to expand to major markets throughout the U.S. to further instill its vision of making infrared wellness accessible to all.

Founded in 2010 and based in Southern California, Perspire Sauna Studio currently offers franchise opportunities to qualifying entrepreneurs. For more information, please visit www.perspiresaunastudio.com , and follow the brand on social media @perspiresaunastudio. For further franchising information, please contact Cory Lyons at [email protected] .

Media Contact: Meg Ryan, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 847-945-1300 ext. 264

SOURCE Perspire Sauna Studio