Perspire Sauna Studio Secures Franchise Agreement for First Michigan Location

Premier Infrared Sauna Franchise to Plant Roots in the Rochester Community at Start of 2023

COSTA MESA, Calif. , Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspire Sauna Studio , one of the nation's fastest-growing infrared and red light therapy (RLT) sauna franchise brands, is expanding its reach into the Detroit market with the announcement of a new location set to open in Rochester in January of 2023. This growth stems from the desire of Rami and Stephanie Ubaydi, two area locals and the franchisees in mention, to make the franchise brand and its wellness-centric services available to residents throughout the region.

After 34 years spent as a leading healthcare executive, innovator and proven leader in the field, Rami departed the industry to pursue his strong desire for small business development. Stephanie, a long-standing marketing consultant, made the decision in 2012 to shift her focus on family and volunteerism within their community. Thereafter, she became certified as both a physical therapy technician and personal trainer, which further ignited her enthusiasm for health and wellness. Last year, during a vacation to Florida, the couple discovered and experienced Perspire Sauna Studio firsthand. After one incredible session, the Ubaydi's enthusiastically signed an agreement to become Michigan's first franchisees.

"The Detroit area is among the fastest-growing markets in the Midwest, with a unique demographic of personal wellness-enthusiast that makes it the perfect home for Perspire to set up shop," said Stephanie Ubaydi. "Our focus is entirely placed on this first studio location. Though, we're hopeful in being able to introduce additional sites to the region in the not-so-distant future once our first venue has had time to aggregate."

The wellness routines of men and women nationwide have proven resilient in the face of rising consumer costs within seemingly all economic sectors. Accounting for the expansion that the Perspire Sauna Studio brand has been able to maintain over the course of 2022 thus far. And there's little doubt that growth will be curbed anytime soon.

"This is an exciting time for Perspire's expansion as the concept continues to make its entrance into previously unaffiliated states and territories," said Lee Braun, Founder/CEO of Perspire Sauna Studio. "That process is all the more exciting in this particular instance as Michigan is my home state, and I've been waiting quite some time to see the brand make its way to my former stomping grounds."

Perspire Sauna Studio is currently seeking single-unit and multi-unit franchisees interested in new career opportunities or those looking to diversify their current portfolios. Combined with the 49 franchises awarded year-to-date, Perspire has awarded 103 franchise agreements with 27 studios currently open.

To learn more about Perspire Sauna Studio and franchising opportunities, please visit https://www.perspiresaunastudio.com/franchise .

About Perspire Sauna Studio:

Perspire Sauna Studio is the fastest-growing infrared sauna and red light therapy franchise in the U.S. The science-based, technology-driven, and wellness-seeking company provides guests a modern-day experience to a centuries-old practice, allowing their body and mind to feel refreshed after each session. Founded and led by CEO Lee Braun, Perspire's goal is to expand to major markets throughout the U.S. to further instill its vision of making infrared wellness accessible to all. The franchise having just recently awarded its 100th franchise agreement for future Perspire studios.

Founded in 2010 and based in Southern California, Perspire Sauna Studio currently offers franchise opportunities to qualifying entrepreneurs. For more information, please visit www.perspiresaunastudio.com , and follow the brand on social media @perspiresaunastudio. For franchising information, please contact Cory Lyons, [email protected]

