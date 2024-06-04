Perspire Sauna Studio Strengthens Orlando Presence with New Development Deal

Dynamic Husband-Wife Duo to Bring Leader in Infrared/Red-Light Sauna Therapy to Lake Nona Area

ORLANDO, Fla., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspire Sauna Studio , the country's largest full-spectrum infrared (IR) and red-light (RL) sauna therapy franchise, is excited to announce a new development deal in the Orlando, FL market, building off the success already seen throughout the state. Local husband-wife team Javier Rosario and Maelisa Melendez – both practicing physicians in emergency medicine – plan to open their Perspire Sauna Studio location in Lake Nona by the end of the year.

Given their combined decades of experience in the traditional healthcare space, Rosario and Melendez bring with them a natural passion for health and wellness, as well as an entrepreneurial spirit. Rosario also teaches at the UCF College of Medicine, helping educate future physicians, while Melendez also works as a health and life coach.

"I'm the kind of person who can't sit still, and have always dreamt about going into business for myself. Our time in emergency medicine taught us the importance of preventative care, so we knew we wanted something that would contribute to the well-being of our community in a new and innovative way," Rosario said. "After experiencing the physical recovery benefits of infrared and red-light sauna therapy for ourselves, there was no question an opportunity with the modality was the answer."

Melendez notes Perspire brings a relaxing atmosphere to its customers; a place where anyone can escape from their hectic, daily routines.

"As a working mother, I can tell you personally how difficult it can be to find time just for yourself during the day," Melendez shared. "Perspire Sauna Studio will help to provide a much-needed sanctuary for relaxation, rejuvenation, and overall wellness to our neighbors battling similar struggles."

Perspire Sauna Studio's expansion into Lake Nona comes amidst the brand's commitment to advancing research into the full spectrum of health benefits offered through sauna therapy. Perspire Sauna Studio's combination of the traditional sauna experience with the science-backed technology of infrared and red-light sauna therapy will cater to the diverse needs of Lake Nona residents, further solidifying its position as a leader in the wellness industry.

"Javier and Maelisa's longstanding dedication to improving the lives of those in their community is admirable," said Lee Braun, Founder and CEO of Perspire Sauna Studio. "And with the success the franchise has already seen in Florida, our team is eager to have them join our family and continue building out our footprint and make Perspire's services more widely accessible."

Perspire Sauna Studio is currently seeking single-unit and multi-unit franchisees interested in new career opportunities or those looking to diversify their current portfolios. To learn more about the brand's franchising opportunities, visit https://www.perspiresaunastudio.com/franchise/.

About Perspire Sauna Studio:

Perspire Sauna Studio is the fastest-growing infrared sauna and red-light therapy franchise in the U.S. The science-based, technology-driven wellness company provides a luxury experience combining the centuries-old sauna practice with infrared (IR) heat and red-light therapy (RLT) to maximize wellness benefits. The brand was established in 2010 by Founder & CEO Lee Braun to expand into major markets throughout the U.S. and further instill its vision of making the IR sauna experience accessible to all. The company has awarded over 200 franchise licenses, with 55 studios open nationwide and 50 more in development to open in 2024.

