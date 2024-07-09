Perspire Sauna Studio to Debut in Oklahoma Following Latest Multi-Unit Deal

Infrared/Red-Light Sauna Therapy Franchise Announces 2-Studio Agreement for Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspire Sauna Studio , the country's largest full-spectrum infrared (IR) and red-light (RL) sauna therapy franchise, announced this morning a new 2-studio development deal with Oklahoma City locals Rajiv and Pooja Patel. Their agreement will be the first to introduce the franchise to the Sooner State, with the first studio anticipated to open in the Edmond area in early 2025.

Perspire Sauna Studio

Both Rajiv and Pooja have devoted their careers to providing for and improving the well-being of others: Rajiv as an operations executive in the hospitality space and Pooja as a pharmacist. Perspire's franchise opportunity will give the Patels the chance to continue doing so in a more direct capacity while improving the public's access to an affordable and scientifically backed preventative health experience.

"More and more people are looking for new ways to relax and promote their wellbeing without subjecting their bodies to strenuous, back-breaking levels of physical exercise," said Pooja. "That's why brands like Perspire, and infrared/red-light sauna treatments have grown so popular across the country; it's a modality that makes experiential, preventative health more accessible and enjoyable than ever."

There are a variety of benefits that members of Perspire Sauna Studio experience with regular infrared sauna and red-light therapy use:

Preventative Wellness

Improved physical recovery

Boosted immune system responsiveness

Rejuvenated and clearer skin

Improved sleep

Perspire Sauna Studio has taken an active role in advancing the research behind the modality's full range of health capabilities, which has proven a significant selling point for those looking to get involved with an impactful brand that's making holistic health more widely accepted, accessible, and comprehensive than ever.

"It's incredibly exciting to be entering into Oklahoma for the very first time, both because it'll allow our brand to play a role in the health and lifestyle of entirely new communities, and because it's proof positive that Perspire's franchise opportunity is continuing to attract interest in untapped markets," said Perspire Sauna Studio Founder and CEO Lee Braun. "I have no doubt Rajiv and Pooja will pave the way for Perspire's continued success in the market."

Perspire Sauna Studio is currently seeking single-unit and multi-unit franchisees interested in new career opportunities or those looking to diversify their current portfolios. To learn more about the brand's franchising opportunities, visit https://www.perspiresaunastudio.com/franchise/ .

About Perspire Sauna Studio:

Perspire Sauna Studio is the fastest-growing infrared sauna and red-light therapy franchise in the U.S. The science-based, technology-driven wellness company provides guests a modern-day experience to a centuries-old practice through elevated infrared (IR) sauna and red-light therapy (RLT). The brand was established in 2010 by Founder & CEO Lee Braun, to expand into major markets throughout the U.S. and further instill its vision of making the infrared sauna experience accessible to all. The company has awarded over 200 franchise licenses, with 59 open studios around the U.S.

