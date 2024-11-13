Perspire Sauna Studio to Expand Houston Presence with Three-Unit Deal

Nation's Leading Infrared and Red-Light Sauna Franchise to Open New Locations in Houston

HOUSTON, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspire Sauna Studio , the country's largest full-spectrum infrared (IR) and red-light (RL) sauna therapy franchise, is excited to make its way into North Houston, having secured a three-studio development agreement with local Paty Pavón-Keene. The locations are tentatively planned for The Woodlands and Louetta, with the first studio targeted to open next spring.

Paty, born and raised in Mexico City, is bringing Perspire Sauna Studio to the rapidly growing North Houston area, where she has lived for over 20 years. As an active fitness enthusiast and strong believer in the health benefits of infrared saunas, she is confident that this innovative wellness concept will resonate with residents seeking to improve their physical and mental well-being.

"I was hooked on the infrared sauna experience from the moment I tried it," said Pavón-Keene "There wasn't a Perspire location near me, but after experiencing the incredible benefits, I knew I had to bring it to The Woodlands. I want to share this transformative experience with everyone I know and I'm thrilled to give the community a space to relax, recover and feel their best."

There are a variety of benefits that members of Perspire Sauna Studio experience with regular infrared sauna and red-light therapy use:

Preventative wellness

Improved physical recovery

Boosted immune system responsiveness

Rejuvenated and clearer skin

Improved sleep

Perspire Sauna Studio has taken an active role in advancing the research behind the modality's full range of health capabilities, which has proven a significant selling point for those looking to get involved with an impactful brand that's making holistic health more widely accepted, accessible, and comprehensive than ever.

"We are thrilled to see Perspire Sauna Studio expand into the vibrant North Houston market with Paty," said Perspire Sauna Studio Founder and CEO Lee Braun. "We're confident her studios will become a valuable wellness destination for residents looking to prioritize their health and find balance in their lives."

Perspire Sauna Studio is currently seeking single-unit and multi-unit franchisees interested in new career opportunities or those looking to diversify their current portfolios. To learn more about the brand's franchising opportunities, visit https://www.perspiresaunastudio.com/franchise/ .

About Perspire Sauna Studio

Perspire Sauna Studio is the fastest-growing infrared sauna and red-light therapy franchise in the U.S. The science-based, technology-driven wellness company provides guests a modern-day experience to a centuries-old practice through elevated infrared (IR) sauna and red-light therapy (RLT). The brand was established in 2010 by Founder & CEO Lee Braun, to expand into major markets throughout the U.S. and further instill its vision of making the infrared sauna experience accessible to all. The company has awarded over 200 franchise licenses, with over 65 open studios around the U.S.

Media Contact: Paige Stark, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected]

