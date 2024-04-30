PET FOOD EXPRESS CONTEST TO FIND A FIRST-EVER FACE FOR ITS FOG CITY PET BRAND

Instagram photo contest "Become the Face of Fog City Pet" offers California's cutest pets a chance at stardom

CONCORD, Calif., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pet Food Express , California's trusted pet expert dedicated to animal health and welfare, kicks off its "Become the Face of Fog City Pet" photo contest to find the first-ever "face" for its sustainably-focused Fog City Pet brand. Taking place on Instagram, the photo contest for California pets runs through May 26, with the grand prize winner becoming the new "face" in Fog City Pet marketing.

"Pet Food Express is excited to find the first-ever face for the Fog City Pet brand, found exclusively in our stores and digital footprint," said Karen Chiarucci, vice president of marketing for Pet Food Express. "This contest is a way to connect with our customers and celebrate as a community of animal lovers! We look forward to sharing our winner with Pet Food Express customers all over California."

To enter, simply take these three steps:

Follow Pet Food Express on Instagram - @PetFoodExpress

Upload a photo of your pet on your Instagram feed sharing why they should be the Face of Fog City Pet

Tag @PetFoodExpress and use #FaceofFogCityPet in the caption

The Grand Prize winner gets a professional photoshoot of your pet, a year's supply of Fog City Pet goodies, and a $500 Pet Food Express gift card. Plus, the winning pet will be featured in Fog City Pet's marketing on social media, their website, in digital advertising, and more. Five second place winners will receive a $250 Pet Food Express gift card.

Photo entries will be reviewed and voted on by a panel of Pet Food Express employees. Winners will be chosen June 3rd and notified through Instagram direct message in the weeks following. For rules about the "Become the Face of Fog City Pet" contest, visit www.petfood.express/photo-contest .

Fog City Pet , found exclusively in Pet Food Express stores and online, creates high-quality pet products such as durable pet bowls, beds with 100% recyclable filling, plant-based shampoos, and limited-ingredient treats for dogs and cats, all inspired by San Francisco's spirit of sustainability, culture, and diversity. From reducing waste during production to utilizing recyclable packaging when possible, Fog City Pet focuses on creating products that impact a pet's life, not the environment.

ABOUT PET FOOD EXPRESS

Pet Food Express is California's trusted pet expert dedicated to helping pets live longer, healthier lives. Over the past four decades, they have reimagined pet care by focusing on the very best products, selling only what they authentically trust to help care for and feed their own pets. From the variety of nutrient-rich foods and healthy treats to high quality pet supplements and unique supplies, Pet Food Express puts animal welfare first. An extensive training program ensures its pet-loving, multi-channel customer service team can offer the benefit of a 1:1, specialized experience to serve each pet's unique needs. They are community-focused, currently with 66 neighborhood stores featuring convenient services like same-day delivery, self-service Pet Washes, dog training classes, and veterinary clinics. Each location supports local rescue, helping find forever homes for pets from over 300 non-profit animal rescue and shelter organizations in California. Shop and learn more at www.petfood.express . Find us on Facebook , Instagram and Pinterest .

CONTACT: Sarah Andrus | Pet Food Express | [email protected]

SOURCE Pet Food Express