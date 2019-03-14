Pet Food Ingredient Market Worth $59.45 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 5.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Mar 14, 2019, 06:35 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --The global pet food ingredient market size is expected to reach USD 59.45 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., rising at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Increasing pet ownership is one of the key trends escalating market growth.
Key suggestions from the report:
- The global pet food ingredient market is likely to generate a demand of 24,600.6 kilotons by 2025
- In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific emerged as the fastest growing region in the pet food ingredient market
- Asian countries such as India and China are expected to witness notable growth in the coming year
Read 126 page research report with TOC on "Pet Food Ingredients Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Ingredients (Amino Acid, Specialty Protein, Phosphates, Vitamins, Acidifiers, Antioxidants, Enzymes), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/pet-food-ingredient-market
Rendered protein meals such as fishmeal, poultry by-product meals, and meat and bone meal are universally used in companion animal's feed owing to protein-rich content along with a good balance of amino acids. Balancing essential and conditionally essential fatty acids is an important factor for the selection of specific fats in a diet regime.
The global sales of dog foods with probiotics exhibited a whopping 139.0% growth from 2017 to 2018. Superfood is witnessing strong growth in sales, including 2.0% sales growth for pet foods with blueberry, 8.0% for cranberry, and 13.0% for sweet potato. Increasing focus on nutrition of companion animals and rising consumer willingness to spend on pet care are anticipated to drive the market at a healthy growth rate over the coming years.
Rising number of hypermarkets along with pet specialty stores resulted in development of distribution channels, which is augmenting the global pet food ingredient market. Key manufacturers are involved in marketing and educational campaigns to increase consumer awareness regarding benefits of nutritious ingredients, which is likely to propel the market over the coming years.
Some of the major players in the market are Diana Pet Food; AFB International; Kemin Industries; Lallemand, Inc.; Vitablend USA; American Dehydrated Foods, Inc. (ADF); Alltech; Kalsec, Inc.; Ameri-Pac, Inc.; and BTSA.
Grand View Research has segmented the global pet food ingredient market on the basis of product and region:
- Pet Food Ingredients Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)
- Specialty Proteins
- Beef Proteins
- Egg Proteins
- Blended Proteins
- Hydrolyzed Proteins
- Hydrolyzed Feather
- Hydrolyzed Chicken
- Hydrolyzed Collagen
- Pork Protein
- Pork Plasma
- Pork Powder
- Fish Protein
- Salmon
- Whitefish
- Others
- Poultry Protein
- Chicken
- Others
- Ovine Proteins
- Lamb
- Others
- Cervine Proteins
- Other Animal Proteins
- Plant Proteins
- Algal Proteins
- Amino Acids
- Lysine
- Methionine
- Threonine
- Cysteine
- Others
- Mold Inhibitors
- Gut Health Ingredients
- Beta-Glucan
- Cereals
- Mushroom
- Yeasts
- Seaweed
- FOS & MOS
- Probiotics
- Prebiotics
- Phosphates
- Monocalcium
- Dicalcium
- Phospholipids
- Others (Ortho phosphates, SAPP, TSPP, etc.)
- Vitamins
- Water-soluble
- Fat-soluble
- Acidifiers
- Phosphoric Acid
- Propionic Acid
- Fumaric Acid
- Formic Acid
- Citric Acid
- Acetic Acid
- Lactic Acid
- Others
- Carotenoids
- Astaxanthin
- Beta-Carotene
- Zeaxanthine
- Lutein
- Others
- Enzymes
- Phytases
- Carbohydrases
- Proteases
- Others
- Mycotoxin Detoxifiers
- Binders
- Modifiers
- Flavors & Sweeteners
- Palatants
- Flavors
- Natural
- Poultry Flavors
- Synthetic
- 2-methyl-3-furanthiol
- Sweeteners
- Antimicrobials & Antibiotics
- Tetracycline
- Penicillin
- Others
- Minerals
- Calcium
- Potassium
- Magnesium
- Zinc
- Others
- Antioxidants
- Natural
- Rosemary
- Spearmint
- Mixed tocopherols
- Green tea extracts
- Clove
- Oregano
- Thyme
- Others
- Synthetic
- Bha
- Bht
- Ethoxyquin
- Others (TBHQ, Propyl gallate, etc.)
- Pet Food Ingredient Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Eastern Europe
- Russia
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- Thailand
- Australia
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Central America
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Colombia
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Morocco
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports
