Pet Food Market Size Worth $139.29 Billion by 2030 - Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pet food market size is expected to reach USD 139.29 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.4%, as per a new report by Grand View Research Inc. Packaged pet food provides standard nutritional value required in pet's daily life. This is projected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The dog segment dominated the market and accounted for over 40% of revenue share in 2021. According to the American Pet Product Association, a cat or dog owner, on average, spends between USD 200 and 300 dollars on pet food annually, owing to massive attachment toward the pets.

and on pet food annually, owing to massive attachment toward the pets. Dry food accounted for the largest share of 44.9% for the year 2021. It is useful in ensuring good oral care in dogs with minimal tartar buildup on the animal's teeth and by reducing plaque.

Manufacturers are focusing on entering the premium food products segment and thereby improving their overall profit margin, which is leading the pet food market to foresee immense growth in the coming years

Pet Food Market Growth & Trends

The number of pet owners purchasing online increased during COVID-19. E-Commerce platforms are growing increasingly and more people are exploring possible pet food companies than ever before.

In 2021 Europe emerged as the second-largest market for pet food after North America. The growth in this region can be accredited to the strong presence of major industry participants along with a high pet population. Increasing demand for premium pet foods is projected to drive the industry growth in the region.

Introduction to the new processing technologies along with the automated systems for the production of ingredients is anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. Additionally, there is an upsurge in the adoption of drying technologies to preserve temperature-sensitive ingredients.

Pet Food Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global pet food market based on type, animal, and region:

Pet Foods Market - Type Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017 - 2030)

Dry Food

Wet Food

Snacks/Treats

Pet Foods Market - Animal Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017 - 2030)

Dog

Cat

Others

Pet Foods Market - Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Poland



Ukraine



Russia



Turkey

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Indonesia



Malaysia



Vietnam



Thailand



Australia

Central & South America

Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& Middle East



South Africa

List of Key Players in Pet Food Market

The J.M. Smucker Company

The Hartz Mountain Corporation

Mars Incorporated

Hill's Pet Nutrition, Inc

Nestlé Purina

Lupus Alimentos

Total Alimentos SA

Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc.

WellPet LLC

Diamond Pet Foods

