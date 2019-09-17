Pet Insurance Market Size Worth $14.9 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 16.3%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pet insurance market size is expected to reach USD 14.9 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a CAGR of 16.3%. Rapidly growing consumer awareness and product acceptance has benefited the market. According to Department of Clinical Veterinary Science (CVS) and Pet Food Institute (PFI), 30.0% of the pets in Sweden and almost 23.0% of the pets in the U.K. are covered by these insurance policies. However, less than 1.0% of the pets in the U.S. are insured.

Key suggestions from the report:

Agency held the dominant share of the sales channel segment as of 2018, owing to large customer base

Bancassurance is anticipated to exhibit lucrative growth over the forecast period. The key driver includes large and established bank network across the globe

Dog insurance segment was the dominant application in 2018. Increase in the number of dog owners across the globe is the key driver for this segment

The cat's segment is anticipated to grow at an exponential rate throughout the forecast period. Cats are increasingly being adopted in Canada and preferred over dogs

On basis of product, accident and illness insurance had the largest share as of 2018. The key drivers of the segment are high veterinary treatment & diagnostic costs, rise of companion animal population, and increase in awareness about pet insurance

The key drivers of the segment include increasing health issues in animals and high treatment costs

In 2018, Europe held a dominant share of the regional segment.

North America held the second largest revenue share as of 2018. The key drivers of the pet insurance market are a rise in companion animal population and increase in awareness

Some key players are Petplan Limited; Trupanion, Inc.; Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company; Hartville Group, Inc.; Pethealth, Inc.; PetFirst Healthcare LLC; Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance Company of Canada , Inc.; and Embrace Pet Insurance Agency, LLC

Read 120 page research report with ToC on "Pet Insurance Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Accident and Illness, Accident Only), By Animal Type (Dogs, Cats), By Sales Channel (Broker, Agency), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/pet-insurance-market

Industry operators or players in pet insurance primarily compete with consumers who choose to self-fund pet medications and veterinary costs. However, with increasing availability of advanced technology and growing usage of veterinary services, costs are expected to increase. This increase in costs and with marketing efforts by players, the adoption of pet insurance has increased.

The market is growing as veterinary care is expensive and many owners cannot afford it; however, with insurance, they can claim around 90.0% of veterinary bills. Besides, rise in number of pet injuries and prevalence of diseases is also aiding growth. As per veterinary records, 2017, almost one in every three pets need urgent veterinary care every year. Furthermore, new strategies being undertaken by players are expected to aid further growth. For instance, MoreThan, a pet insurance company, in 2019, formed a partnership with PitPat, the dog activity monitor manufacturer, offering cash rewards of up to USD 112 to owners who exercised their pets regularly.

Grand View Research has segmented the pet insurance market on the basis of the product, animal type, sales channel and region:

Pet Insurance Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2028)

Accident and Illness



Accident Only

Pet Insurance Animal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2028)

Dogs



Cats



Others

Pet Insurance Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2028)

Agency



Broker



Bancassurance



Direct Writing

Pet insurance Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



UK





Germany





France





Italy





Spain





Russia





Sweden





Norway



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Australia





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia

