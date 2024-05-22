Pet King Brands Appoints Robert E. Devlin as Director of Veterinary Services

AUSTIN, Texas, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet King Brands, the pioneering leader of veterinarian-recommended enzymatic pet health products including ZYMOX® Dermatology and Oratene® Brushless Oral Care, is excited to announce Robert E. Devlin, DVM, MBA as the Director of Veterinary Services.

Devlin enters the role with a thorough understanding of the animal health market and a strong business development background with both a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree and an MBA focused in Business Administration.

"Since joining the team in 2020, Rob has provided integral insights into the animal health market," said Pamela Bosco, President and Founder of Pet King Brands. "His knowledge of the veterinary industry will continue to foster the collaboration of emerging trends and advancements."

Devlin will represent PKB Animal Health by analyzing and identifying customer needs and sharing insights to drive product development and marketing strategies. He will provide medical and professional mentoring while representing the company in science and industry forums.

For more information, visit www.zymox.com.

About Pet King Brands

Pet King Brands, the maker of ZYMOX® Ear and Skin products, Oratene® Brushless Oral Care, Equine Defense®, and ZYLAFEN®, is a leader in veterinarian-approved pet products made in the USA. Focused on the health and wellness of small and large animals of all ages, the products utilize the Power of the LP3 Enzyme System and have been Resolving Ear, Skin, and Oral Conditions for Over 25 Years. Led by President and Founder Pamela Bosco, who first introduced ZYMOX in 1998 with the help of her bioscientist brother, Michael Pellico, Pet King Brands has revolutionized the way people care for animals' ears, skin, and mouth, offering solutions that are gentle to the animal, easy to administer and free of harsh chemicals and antibiotics.

