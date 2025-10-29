ZYMOX® Helps Over 1,200 Pets Find Forever Homes During 17th Annual “Get Your Licks on Route 66®” Pet Adoption Tour.

To date, the tour has helped place nearly 22,000 pets into new homes nationwide.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet King Brands, an industry leader of veterinarian-recommended enzymatic pet health care and creator of the award-winning ZYMOX® and Oratene®, proudly supported the 17th Annual "Get Your Licks on Route 66® Pet Adoption Tour" hosted by FIDO Friendly® Magazine. With the support of Pet King Brands, the multi-city event once again proved a success, helping 1,286 pets find loving forever homes across the country.

Kicking off in August, the 2025 "Get Your Licks on Route 66®" tour made stops at nine shelters along the historic Route 66 corridor, from Los Angeles, Sedona and Albuquerque to Tulsa, Springfield, Omaha and more, connecting communities through the shared mission of animal adoption and welfare.

"This is something we could never do without the support of ZYMOX year after year," said Susan Sims, Publisher Fido Friendly Magazine and host of the tour. "Their on-going commitment to helping animals and shelter organizations nationwide is not only inspiring, but truly impactful."

Each tour stop featured local shelters, community events and opportunities for attendees to meet and take home their new best friend (together with free pet products provided by ZYMOX).

"This tour has an incredible mission, and we're proud to be part of it," said Debra Decker, Director of Marketing at Pet King Brands. "Caring for pets in need is at the heart of our company's mission, and we're honored to once again support this life-changing initiative."

To learn more about the tour, visit www.fidofriendly.com and click on the Route 66 badge.

About Pet King Brands

Pet King Brands, proud sponsors of The Westminster Kennel Club's 149th Dog Show and makers of ZYMOX® Ear and Skin, Oratene® Brushless Oral Care, Equine Defense®, and ZYLAFEN™ products, is a leader in veterinarian-approved pet products made in the USA. Focused on the health and wellness of small and large animals of all ages, the products utilize the power of the LP3 Enzyme System and have been resolving ear, skin and oral conditions for over 25 years. Led by President and Founder Pamela Bosco, with the help of her bioscientist brother, Michael Pellico, Pet King Brands has revolutionized the way people care for animals' ears, skin and mouths, offering solutions that are gentle, easy to administer and free of harsh chemicals and antibiotics.

About FIDO Friendly®

Founded in 2001, FIDO Friendly® is the leading Travel & Lifestyle Magazine for dog lovers. Published 3x per year, each issue highlights destinations, lodging, and activities where pets are welcome, as well as the latest in pet health, wellness, and adoption. Learn more at www.fidofriendly.com.

