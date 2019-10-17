Pet King Brands Products Receive Endorsement of Excellence by The International Cat Association

This distinction marks another in Pet King Brand' list of achievements in 2019 as the company celebrates its twenty-year anniversary as a pet care industry leader. Company founder and President Pamela K Bosco was previously recognized as a Pet Age magazine Icon and Woman of Influence in the Pet Industry for providing products that have made life-changing differences in the health and comfort of millions of cats, dogs and other small and large animals around the world.

"Pet King Brands is proud to earn TICA's and cat fanciers' trust of our ZYMOX and Oratene solutions for felines struggling with problematic ears, skin or mouths," said Bosco. "TICA's endorsement will help cat fanciers around the world become more aware of these gentle, soothing products that first do no harm, and help all animals live healthier, happier lives."

TICA is the world's largest genetic registry of pedigreed and domestic cats. Their mission is to work with their members to promote the preservation of pedigreed cats and the health and welfare of ALL domestic cats through education, responsible cat ownership and proper care to the owners of millions of cats worldwide.

Founded in 1998 by Bosco, Pet King Brands utilizes its patented LP3 Enzyme System in all its solutions from ear products to skin topicals to shampoo and conditioning rinse, and brushless oral care products which help pets have healthy ears, skin and mouths without antibiotics or harsh chemicals. All of Pet King Brands' products are manufactured at a FDA-approved Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) facility in the United States.

About Pet King Brands, Inc.

Pet King Brands is led by President and Founder, Pamela Bosco, who first introduced ZYMOX® to the veterinary world in 1998. Based on years of research, she knew she had a product that was going to change the way people managed pet ear infections. Pet King Brands' patented LP3 Enzyme System is used in the most complete and complex enzymatic dermatology and oral care products available on the market for both small and large animals. Its ZYMOX Dermatology products remain a stark contrast to other products on the market, offering effective solutions that are easy to use, free of harsh chemicals and antibiotics, and made in the United States. In addition to its skin topicals, Pet King Brands' product family includes ear care products, brushless oral care products, shampoos and conditioning rinses.

The ZYMOX and Oratene® lines represent true advances in the field of veterinary healthcare. Bosco owes her discovery to her brother, Michael Pellico, the bioscientist credited with adapting an enzyme technology used in a Dry Mouth product line used by dentists and making it safe for use in animals. Pet King Brands' unwavering commitment to the well-being of animals is the reason they take such great pride in delivering high-quality products that are safe as well as effective. ZYMOX and Oratene are available through veterinarians and select retailers. To learn more visit www.zymox.com

CONTACT:

Debra Decker

Director of Marketing

media@petkingbrands.com

SOURCE Pet King Brands