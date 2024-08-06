Innovators of the renown ZYMOX and Oratene pet products recognized for trail-blazing developments.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet King Brands, the Austin-based leader of veterinarian-recommended enzymatic pet health and wellness care products, and creator of award-winning ZYMOX and Oratene, is honored to announce their double recognition in leading pet trade publication, Pet Insight's, 2024 Vanguard Awards.

The annual awards certify category giants through their leadership, innovation and quality, providing a roadmap for peers and retailers alike.

Pet King Brands Receives 2024 “Vanguard Award” in Dental Care and Ear Care Categories.

"Leaders in the ear care category like Pet King Brands have safe and effective solutions at the ready when an acute ear issue arises and time is of the essence," said the Pet Insight staff in an article about the awards.

Pet King Brands leads the ear and dental care categories with an emphasis on safe, effective and natural solutions.

"We remain focused on the health and wellness of animals of all ages and sizes by utilizing the power of the LP3 Enzyme System, an innovative and patented system based on more than 40 years of advanced technology and expertise," said Debra Decker, Director of Marketing of Pet King Brands, in an interview with Pet Insight. "This allows us to lead the category in increased effectiveness without the adverse side effects."

About Pet King Brands

Pet King Brands, the maker of ZYMOX® Ear and Skin products, Oratene® Brushless Oral Care, Equine Defense®, and ZYLAFEN®, is a leader in veterinarian-approved pet products made in the USA. Focused on the health and wellness of small and large animals of all ages, the products utilize the Power of the LP3 Enzyme System and have been Resolving Ear, Skin, and Oral Conditions for Over 25 Years. Led by President and Founder Pamela Bosco, who first introduced ZYMOX in 1998 with the help of her bioscientist brother, Michael Pellico, Pet King Brands has revolutionized the way people care for animals' ears, skin, and mouth, offering solutions that are gentle to the animal, easy to administer and free of harsh chemicals and antibiotics.

