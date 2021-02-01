Pet Releaf Approved for NASC Quality Seal
Only Pet CBD Brand to Comply with Industry's Three Highest Standards
Feb 01, 2021, 12:26 ET
DENVER, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Releaf, the market-leading CBD hemp health brand for pets, announced that it has earned the Quality Seal from the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC), a non-profit group dedicated to protecting and enhancing the health of companion animals throughout the country. Pet Releaf is the first and only pet brand to receive program certifications from the three most trusted organizations in their respective industries: NASC, U.S. Hemp Authority™, and USDA Organic.
"The NASC Quality Seal is awarded only to companies that have successfully passed a facility audit and comply with rigorous quality standards, including strict labeling requirements and random product testing by an independent lab," said Bill Bookout, NASC president. "We welcome Pet Releaf as a newly audited member that will provide truly healthy products for our pet companions that will always be made with honesty and integrity."
Pet Releaf controls its entire manufacturing process from seed to sale, from plant to pet. Pet Releaf is involved in every step when it comes to the organic farming process to the CO2 extraction and production facilities. Its hemp is sourced from USDA Certified Organic Hemp Farms in the United States. Pet Releaf also goes through third-party laboratory testing monthly to ensure product quality and potency. As it is a big believer in transparency, Pet Releaf shares all of its product testings and certifications at https://petreleaf.com/product_testing.
"As we've pursued our mission to change what healthy means for pets, we're proud of the
recognition, awards and certifications our products have earned throughout the industry," said Stephen Smith, co-founder and president at Pet Releaf. "These credentials further validate the Pet Releaf difference and enables consumers to make safe and empowered purchasing decisions for their beloved pets."
About Pet Releaf
Pet Releaf is the industry's pioneer and market leader in CBD products for pets, producing the highest quality hemp products for dogs, cats, and many other mammals. All of the products incorporate hemp that is certified USDA organic, pesticide free, and grown at joint-venture hemp farms strategically located across Colorado. By utilizing the entire hemp plant and making products using all-natural and organic ingredients that are sustainably grown, Pet Releaf has created products with proven positive results for animals. Pet Releaf products are sold in more than 7,000 retail stores nationwide. For more information about Pet Releaf, please visit www.PetReleaf.com.
SOURCE Pet Releaf