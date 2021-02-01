Pet Releaf Approved for NASC Quality Seal

Only Pet CBD Brand to Comply with Industry's Three Highest Standards Tweet this

Pet Releaf controls its entire manufacturing process from seed to sale, from plant to pet. Pet Releaf is involved in every step when it comes to the organic farming process to the CO2 extraction and production facilities. Its hemp is sourced from USDA Certified Organic Hemp Farms in the United States. Pet Releaf also goes through third-party laboratory testing monthly to ensure product quality and potency. As it is a big believer in transparency, Pet Releaf shares all of its product testings and certifications at https://petreleaf.com/product_testing.

"As we've pursued our mission to change what healthy means for pets, we're proud of the

recognition, awards and certifications our products have earned throughout the industry," said Stephen Smith, co-founder and president at Pet Releaf. "These credentials further validate the Pet Releaf difference and enables consumers to make safe and empowered purchasing decisions for their beloved pets."

About Pet Releaf

Pet Releaf is the industry's pioneer and market leader in CBD products for pets, producing the highest quality hemp products for dogs, cats, and many other mammals. All of the products incorporate hemp that is certified USDA organic, pesticide free, and grown at joint-venture hemp farms strategically located across Colorado. By utilizing the entire hemp plant and making products using all-natural and organic ingredients that are sustainably grown, Pet Releaf has created products with proven positive results for animals. Pet Releaf products are sold in more than 7,000 retail stores nationwide. For more information about Pet Releaf, please visit www.PetReleaf.com.

