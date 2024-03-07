Pet Releaf Unveils Magical March Promotions: Will You Find a Golden Ticket?

DENVER, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Releaf, the original and leading provider of CBD products for pets, is excited to put customers' luck to the test in a month-long promotion. This March, shoppers will have more than 900 chances to receive a secret ticket in their package promising everything from free shipping to 100% off.

Golden Ticket Details:

This March, more than 900 Pet Releaf shoppers will receive a secret ticket in their package.

Here's how it works:

Place an order for your pet's favorite Pet Releaf products on petreleaf.com between 3/1-3/31

Each day, over 30 tickets will be randomly placed in packages headed out across the country

When your package arrives, open it to see if you've received an exclusive discount ticket!

There are four types of tickets, but the rarest find? A Golden Ticket that will make your next order entirely free.

"We are excited to bring a little magic and luck to our customers this March," said Co-Founder Chelsea Gennings. "Afterall, we may not be a chocolate factory, but our favorite thing is to make pets' dreams come true."

For more information and to participate, visit petreleaf.com.

About Pet Releaf

Pet Releaf is the original plant-based pet CBD brand — supporting pets, their parents, and the planet with sustainably made, veterinarian-formulated hemp-based solutions. Since its founding more than a decade ago, the company has led the industry with its commitment to education, transparency, and most of all, effectiveness, and has transformed the lives of more than 5 million pets and their families. Sourced on regenerative farms in Colorado and awarded the NASC quality seal, Pet Releaf's products help reduce discomfort and irritation, support calm behavior and optimal digestion, and promote long-term health and general wellness. Learn more at petreleaf.com.

Media Contact

Miranda Carney

[email protected]

SOURCE Pet Releaf