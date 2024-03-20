Pet Releaf Unveils Non-CBD Line of Wellness Products at 2024 Global Pet Expo

Attending Global Pet Expo for their 8th year, Pet Releaf is thrilled to announce an innovative line of supplements at the event.

DENVER, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Releaf, the industry's first and leading plant-based pet CBD brand, is proud to share their new line of wellness products with attendees at the 2024 Global Pet Expo.

Pet Releaf's line – Pet Releaf Naturals – is the first of the brand's non-hemp-based supplements. The two new wellness products are designed for all pet parents who want to take a proactive approach to their pets' health.

Pet Releaf's new products include a Postbiotic for dogs and cats of all ages, and a Fish-Free Omega 3. Post this Pet Releaf's line – Pet Releaf Naturals – is the first of the brand’s non-hemp-based supplements.

Every Pet Releaf Naturals product is:

Non-hemp based

Sustainably sourced, utilizing plant-based ingredients

Intended for long-term daily use

Able to be used in conjunction with CBD-infused product for a well-rounded supplement routine

The new products include a Postbiotic for dogs and cats of all ages, and a Fish-Free Omega 3. Both will be on display and available for pre-order at Global Pet Expo. Additional information for those not attending will be available soon at petreleaf.com.

"We're happy to continue helping pets with our high-quality products," Co-Founder Chelsea Gennings said. "We are thrilled to expand beyond our CBD-infused products to now offer non-hemp-based supplements with the same care, quality, and sustainability principles."

All of Pet Releaf's products continue to be science-backed, third-party tested, and formulated specifically for pets.

This is the 8th year Pet Releaf will attend Global Pet Expo, and each year the event has proven a valuable place to meet retailers and thought leaders in the industry.

As the leader in the pet CBD category, Pet Releaf continues to not only innovate new products but push forward CBD research and legislation. The brand will be available to answer questions about all products – including their best-selling CBD oils, Edibites, and shampoos – and provide continued education on what sets Pet Releaf apart.

Attendees can visit Pet Releaf at booth #226 throughout the duration of Global Pet Expo.

To learn more about Pet Releaf, visit petreleaf.com.

About Pet Releaf

Pet Releaf is the original plant-based pet CBD brand — supporting pets, their parents, and the planet with sustainably made, veterinarian-formulated hemp-based solutions. Since its founding more than a decade ago, the company has led the industry with its commitment to education, transparency, and has transformed the lives of more than 5 million pets and their families. Sourced on regenerative farms in Colorado and awarded the NASC quality seal, Pet Releaf's products help reduce discomfort and irritation, support calm behavior and optimal digestion, and promote long-term health and general wellness. Learn more at petreleaf.com.

Media Contact

Miranda Carney

[email protected]

SOURCE Pet Releaf