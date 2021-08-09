Pet Releaf Hires Christopher Brooks, DVM As Vice President Of Pet Releaf Professional Sales

"We are thrilled to welcome Chris to the Pet Releaf leadership team; his expertise and talent will be critical as we grow our new Professional product line for veterinarians," said Stephen Smith, president and co-founder at Pet Releaf.

Dr. Brooks is an accomplished senior leader with extensive experience in the pet, veterinary pharmaceuticals, pet nutrition, and pet cannabis industries. He brings 30 years of experience to Pet Releaf, joining the company from Canopy Animal Health where he was one of six founding team members tasked with forging the animal health company for the Canopy Growth Corporation. Prior to that experience, Dr. Brooks held a variety of senior leadership positions in sales, distribution management, national accounts, medical affairs, training and development at Merial, Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health and Hill's Pet Nutrition. He holds a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine Degree from North Carolina State University.

"I'm equally as passionate about pets as I am for the industry that cares for them. I'm excited to be a part of this incredible company that was a pioneer in the pet CBD industry and continues to be a leader in the category by being focused on making truly healthy products with honesty and integrity," said Dr. Brooks. "I'm looking forward to elevating Pet Releaf's presence with the veterinary community so that we can help veterinarians effectively manage their patient's long-term health and well-being "

About Pet Releaf

Pet Releaf began in the early 2000s with a mission of changing what healthy means for pets, and has helped over 2.5 million pets on their health journey. Its products support a healthy immune system, situational stress, hip and joint discomfort and more. All of the products incorporate hemp sourced from U.S. farms using sustainable and regenerative practices and is grown with no herbicides or pesticides. By extracting their oils with cutting edge Terpex™ technology, Pet Releaf provides the highest-quality, all-natural products that have shown positive results for animals. Pet Releaf products are sold in more than 7,000 retail stores nationwide and online. For more information about Pet Releaf, please visit: https://petreleaf.com/about-us.

Media Contacts:

David Martinelli| [email protected]

Apryl Ash| [email protected]

SOURCE Pet Releaf

Related Links

petreleaf.com

