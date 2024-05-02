Pet Supplies Plus & Wag N' Wash Commit to Helping 15,000 Dogs and Cats Get Adopted This Year

Leading Pet Retailers Launch Nationwide Initiative to Promote and Enhance Pet Adoptions

LIVONIA, Mich., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As more than six million pets are surrendered each year, there is a critical and immediate need for adoptions to take place across the U.S. To combat this growing issue, and in recognition of National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day (April 30), Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash have launched a nationwide initiative to help 15,000 dogs and cats get adopted in 2024. Year to date, the brands have helped more than 3,214 pets find their forever homes.

There are many reasons as to why an animal enters a shelter – from being surrendered by a previous owner, to being born into a shelter, to being found on the streets and then brought to a shelter. Recognizing the importance and need of finding loving homes for shelter animals, Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash will work alongside local rescues and shelters to host monthly adoption events in stores across the nation.

"It's no secret that pets play a crucial role in each of our families, many making a bigger difference in our lives than we even realize," said Chris Rowland, Chief Executive Officer of Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash. "This year, we will be able to rewrite the narratives of 15,000 dogs and cats as they find loving families to call their own. We invite you to join in our commitment in making a difference, one adoption at a time."

In addition to helping 15,000 pets get adopted, both Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash aim to create more awareness on the significance as well as the positive impact adoptions can have on both pets and their prospective families.

Whether a typical pet, emotional support animal, etc., 97% of pet owners consider their pet to be a true member of their family.

As of this year, 66% of U.S. households own a pet which is a 56% increase compared to 1988.

4.1 million shelter animals are adopted each year, showing that millions of families have been able to make a difference in an animal's life by giving them a forever home.

More cats are adopted each year compared to dogs, and more cats are admitted to animal shelters.

The number of euthanized dogs and cats have largely declined within the last decade, from 2.6 million in 2011 to approximately 920,000 annually, largely due to the increase in pet adoptions.

Part of each brand's identity and mission, Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash foster a culture of compassion for the well-being of all animals. With the brand's combined store count growing at a rapid rate, the pet retail brands plan to make a significant impact on the lives of thousands of pets through this new initiative.

Pet Supplies Plus offers a wide array of natural pet foods and a variety of US-made pet consumables, including food, treats, rawhide and chews. Every store is set in welcoming neighborhood environments and supported by team members who get to know their neighbors and pets by name. Full-service grooming, self-serve pet wash stations and fresh bakery treats are also available in-store at many locations. Furthermore, neighbors can fill prescriptions online and receive home delivery for quality medications and specialty diets. Whether shopping in-store or online, choosing local is easy. For more information, visit www.petsuppliesplus.com.

Each Wag N' Wash location offers both a self-serve pet wash station and full-service grooming salon. In the self-serve pet wash area, neighbors are met with a self-wash attendant who provides aprons, towels, dry brushes, wet scrub brushes, shampoo, conditioner, and cologne spray. In the full-service grooming salon, neighbors work with our top-tier, professional groomers to provide full-service grooming, including nail trims, ear cleanings, and more. With services being a primary part of the business, each Wag N' Wash also offers a variety of dog and cat products such as supplements, pet food, collars and leashes, toys, supplies and other unique goods. For more information, visit www.wagnwash.com.

About Pet Supplies Plus:

Your neighborhood Pet Supplies Plus has everything you need for your furry, scaly and feathery friends. Its shelves are stocked with the right products, including a wide selection of natural and made in the USA products. Easily find all their favorites at prices you love, whether you shop in store or online using free curbside pickup, same-day delivery or Autoship. To help keep your pets happy and healthy, pet prescriptions can be filled online and delivered directly to your door. As the nation's largest pet retail franchise with more than 720 locations in 42 states and counting, Pet Supplies Plus makes shopping local simple. For more information visit www.petsuppliesplus.com.

About Wag N' Wash

Wag N' Wash Natural Pet Food & Grooming, a full-line dog grooming and self-wash specialty retail destination, has a mission to recognize, promote and foster the positive impact that companion pets and their humans have on each other. Wag N' Wash provides full-service grooming, self-wash facilities, baked dog treats, natural food, supplements, and toys. In 2020, Wag N' Wash was ranked on Denver Business Journal's Colorado-Based Franchisors List, Franchise Times Top 200+ List and Included on Franchise Gator's Top 100 Franchisees List for the third year. Today, there are 25 Wag N' Wash locations open across the nation. To learn more about Wag N' Wash, please visit https://www.wagnwashfranchising.com/.

Media Contact: Marisa Beaumont, Fishman Public Relations

