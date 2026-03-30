Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash Reinforce Commitment to Local Communities, Expand Local Giving Initiatives

Local-First Initiatives Underscore Brands' Mission to Support Pets, People, and Neighborhoods Nationwide

Leading Pet Retailers Announce Goal of Completing 30,000 Adoptions in 2026

LIVONIA, Mich., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash are deepening their long-standing commitment to pets and the communities they serve through expanded adoption, fundraising and local engagement initiatives designed to create measurable impact across the U.S. These efforts reflect the brands' belief that making a strong, lasting impact begins at the local level.

Regina is one of the dogs the Pet Supplies Plus corporate team is sponsoring through its new partnership with Canine Companions Rescue Center, a rescue based in Metro Detroit.

At the heart of this commitment is the brands' ongoing pet adoption initiative, which partners with thousands of local animal rescue organizations nationwide to help pets find loving homes. In 2025, Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash completed 28,546 adoptions, surpassing their goal of 20,000. Building on that momentum, the brands have set a new goal of facilitating 30,000 adoptions in 2026.

"Being local isn't just about where our stores are – it's how we show up for pets, pet parents, and communities," said Chris Rowland, CEO of Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash. "From helping shelter pets find homes to supporting the organizations doing the work on the ground every day, our mission is rooted in making a difference where it matters most."

In addition to in-store adoption events, the brands continue to support animal welfare organizations through customer-driven fundraising initiatives. During the 2025 holiday season, a portion of proceeds from select holiday plush toy sales benefited leading national animal welfare organization Best Friends Animal Society, resulting in a total donation of $26,207. The initiative enabled shoppers to directly contribute to the organization's goal of saving the lives of dogs and cats in shelters and making the country no-kill.

Pet Supplies Plus' corporate office is also launching a new local initiative in its home market of Detroit, MI. To kick off the program, the company is partnering with Canine Companions Rescue Center, sponsoring two rescue dogs as they search for their forever homes. The dogs will spend a day at "Pet Central," the company's headquarters, before visiting a local store to receive toys, treats and personal attention from team members. The program emphasizes the role of the people behind the brand and their personal investment in supporting pets beyond the store level.

Offering neighbors everything they need to care for their beloved pets continues to be a top priority for Pet Supplies Plus. This commitment has not gone unnoticed as Pet Supplies Plus recently ranked on Forbes 2026 Best Customer Service List, leading the category of pet retail.

About Pet Supplies Plus

Your neighborhood Pet Supplies Plus has everything you need for your furry, scaly and feathery friends. Its shelves are stocked with pet essentials, including a wide selection of over 11,000 products from 400 brands. Easily find all their favorites at prices you love, whether you shop in store or online using free curbside pickup, same-day delivery or Autoship. To help keep your pets happy and healthy, pet prescriptions can be filled online and delivered directly to your door. As the nation's largest pet retail franchise with over 725 locations and counting, Pet Supplies Plus makes shopping local simple. For more information visit www.petsuppliesplus.com.

About Wag N' Wash

Wag N' Wash Natural Pet Food & Grooming, a full-line dog grooming and self-wash specialty retail destination, has a mission to recognize, promote and foster the positive impact that companion pets and their humans have on each other. Wag N' Wash provides full-service grooming, self-wash facilities, baked dog treats, natural food, supplements, and toys. Wag N' Wash has ranked on Denver Business Journal's Colorado-Based Franchisors List, Franchise Times' Top 200+ List and Franchise Gator's Top 100 Franchisees List. Today, there are 25 Wag N' Wash locations open across the nation. To learn more about Wag N' Wash, please visit wagnwashfranchising.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Taylor Castro, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or (847) 945-1300

SOURCE Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash