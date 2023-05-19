Pet Supplies Plus Celebrates the Grand Opening of New Distribution Center in Orangeburg County, South Carolina

Milestone Achievement to Service Leading Pet Retail Franchise Brands, Create Hundreds of Jobs in the Community

ORANGEBURG, S.C., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Supplies Plus, the nation's leading, full-service pet retail company, celebrated the grand opening of their state-of-the-art distribution center on Friday, May 19. Located at 122 Palmetto Commerce Parkway in Orangeburg, the new center is a milestone achievement for the franchise company and for South Carolina. Present at the grand opening celebration were: Chris Rowland, President and CEO of Pet Supplies Plus; Johnnie Wright, Sr., Chairman of the Orangeburg City Council; Kenneth Middleton, Chairman of the Orangeburg County Development Commission, among others. The grand opening included a ribbon cutting ceremony, remarks from Rowland and Wright, and had more than 100 people in attendance.

The new 534,700 square-foot distribution center is part of the company's $54 million investment that was announced last summer, further expanding its distribution capabilities across the Southeast. With over 700 store locations across 42 states combined, the new distribution center will service Pet Supplies Plus stores as well as its recently acquired company, Wag N' Wash stores.

"Opening our fourth distribution center in the U.S. is a pivotal moment for our brand, and one our team and the community of Orangeburg alike is thrilled about," said Chris Rowland, President and CEO of Pet Supplies Plus. "While we grow on a national scale, we prioritize being engrained in each community we're a part of. This will remain evident with the distribution center as we provide hundreds of jobs to those in South Carolina."

As Pet Supplies Plus continues to grow at rapid rates across the country, the distribution center will fill a crucial role in fulfilling consumer's needs in stores. While a pivotal growth point for the franchise, Orangeburg County and South Carolina overall will also reap benefits. Once fully staffed, the distribution center will create more than 275 full and part-time jobs. For those interested in learning about career opportunities at Pet Supplies Plus, visit https://www.petsuppliesplus.com/about-us/careers.

"We are excited to celebrate the newest addition to Orangeburg County with the grand opening of the Pet Supplies Plus distribution center," added Johnnie Wright, Sr., Chairman of the Orangeburg City Council. "We are grateful to Pet Supplies Plus for selecting our community and the Shamrock Commerce Park for their newest distribution center and for creating great employment opportunities for our citizens. We look forward to having the brand become a part of our community."

Founded in 1988, Pet Supplies Plus, a subsidiary of Franchise Group, Inc., is the largest independent pet store in the United States, offering customers a wide selection of natural pet foods, goods and services. Located in 42 states, Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash have over 700 retail stores across the country.

About Pet Supplies Plus

Your neighborhood Pet Supplies Plus has everything you need for your furry, scaly and feathery friends. Our shelves are stocked with the right products, including a wide selection of natural and made in the USA products. Easily find all their favorites at prices you love, whether you shop with us in store or online using free curbside pickup, same-day delivery or Autoship. To help keep your pets happy and healthy, pet prescriptions can be filled online and delivered directly to your door. As the nation's largest independent pet store with nearly 700 locations in 42 states and counting, we make shopping local simple. For more information visit www.petsuppliesplus.com.

About Wag N' Wash

Wag N' Wash Natural Pet Food & Grooming, a full-line dog grooming and self-wash specialty retail destination, has a mission to recognize, promote and foster the positive impact that companion pets and their humans have on each other. Wag N' Wash provides full-service grooming, self-wash facilities, baked dog treats, natural food, supplements, and toys. In 2020, Wag N' Wash was ranked on Denver Business Journal's Colorado-Based Franchisors List, Franchise Times Top 200+ List and Included on Franchise Gator's Top 100 Franchisees List for the third year. Today, there are 25 Wag N' Wash locations open across the nation. To learn more about Wag N' Wash, please visit https://www.wagnwashfranchising.com/.

About S.C. Department of Commerce

As South Carolina's leading economic development agency, the Department of Commerce works to recruit new businesses and help existing business grow. S.C. Commerce has recruited world-class companies to South Carolina such as BMW, Boeing, Continental, Giti Tire, LPL Financial Holdings, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Samsung, Toray and Volvo Cars and also supports startups, small and existing business, innovation and rural development initiatives. S.C. Commerce partners with the S.C. Technical College System via readySC to support workforce training and recruiting, and with the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce, which provides worker training and employment opportunities within the state. With a strong international footprint, the Palmetto State has consistently been among the top in the nation for attracting jobs through foreign direct investment on a per capita basis – recognized by multiple economic development publications for its pro-business climate. For more information, visit www.SCcommerce.com.

