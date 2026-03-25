Pet Supplies Plus Opens Fond du Lac Location, Delivering Convenient Neighborhood Pet Care

Best Prices. Best Selection. Best Service. Guaranteed at New Pet Supplies Plus Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Supplies Plus will celebrate the grand opening of its new Fond du Lac location March 28–29. Located at 477 W. Johnson St., the store will offer pet parents a hassle-free shopping experience with a wide selection of pet products at the best price guaranteed. Known for its friendly staff and helpful customer service, Pet Supplies Plus helps local pet parents save money and celebrate the fun of pet ownership. The store offers a wide array of natural pet foods and products for cats, dogs, reptiles, birds, fish, and small animals, along with amenities such as a full-service grooming salon, self-serve pet wash stations, a knowledgeable pet care team, and carry-out service, where team members carry heavy items to neighbors' cars. Whether shopping in-store or online, choosing local is easy at Pet Supplies Plus in Fond du Lac.

Pet Supplies Plus focuses on providing a unique in-store experience for all of its "neighbors" (the term Pet Supplies Plus uses for customers). The new store is owned by local entrepreneur Dave Heather, an experienced business owner with more than 30 years in the automotive industry. After owning and operating several car dealerships in the region and selling them in 2014, Heather discovered Pet Supplies Plus as his next venture. He opened his first location in West Bend in 2020 and has since expanded to Neenah, Sheboygan, Green Bay, and Manitowoc, continuing his growth with the Fond du Lac location.

As a community partner, Heather will work alongside local animal shelters, rescue organizations, and nonprofits to host year-round adoption events, fundraisers, and pet food and product drives.

"I'm excited to bring Pet Supplies Plus to Fond du Lac and continue building connections in communities across Wisconsin," said Heather. "We're focused on creating a store where pet parents feel welcomed, supported and confident they're getting the best care for their pets."

To welcome the community to the new Pet Supplies Plus location, Heather will host a weekend-long grand opening featuring a $10 reward for any $30 purchase, special prize giveaways, huge discounts, and more. The free Pet Supplies Plus Rewards program allows members to receive regular coupons on products they frequently purchase, monthly specials, members only sales, and other personalized offers.

Beginning on Saturday, March 28 and continuing through Sunday, March 29, grand opening festivities at the new Pet Supplies Plus will include:

Saturday, March 28 – Sunday, March 29 – Complimentary self-serve pet washes, 40% off tropical fish and aquatic plants (while supplies last), and Rewards members earn a $10 reward with any purchase of $30 or more. All weekend there will be kids' coloring station with temporary tattoos, a photo station with a chance to win a $25 gift card, and a guess-the-treats contest.

– Complimentary self-serve pet washes, 40% off tropical fish and aquatic plants (while supplies last), and Rewards members earn a $10 reward with any purchase of $30 or more. All weekend there will be kids' coloring station with temporary tattoos, a photo station with a chance to win a $25 gift card, and a guess-the-treats contest. Saturday, March 28 – Mystery scratch cards (up to $10 value) will be given to neighbors throughout the day along with 20 free crickets (while supplies last). Guests can also enjoy a pooch parfait bar, interactive bingo with prizes, and a "Paw-llywood" Walk of Fame.

– Mystery scratch cards (up to $10 value) will be given to neighbors throughout the day along with 20 free crickets (while supplies last). Guests can also enjoy a pooch parfait bar, interactive bingo with prizes, and a "Paw-llywood" Walk of Fame. Sunday, March 29 – The first 100 neighbors through the doors will receive a free small bag of dog or cat food. Additional activities include a bone and duck scavenger hunt with prizes and Olympics-style mini games held at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

By signing up via text, you agree to receive recurring automated promotional and personalized marketing text messages (e.g. cart reminders) from Pet Supplies Plus at the cell number used when signing up. Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply HELP for help and STOP to cancel. Msg frequency varies. Msg & data rates may apply. View Terms & Privacy: https://www.petsuppliesplus.com/sms-terms-and-conditions.

Neighbors can text "GRAND" to 72629 to receive 10% off their first purchase.

In addition, neighbors will have an opportunity to win either a $250, $100, or $50 gift card and receive a coupon. For more information and to enter, text "fonddulac" to 34653 or visit qkly.co/psp/fonddulacgiveaway.

At Pet Supplies Plus, neighbors are encouraged to bring their leashed pets in-store, where knowledgeable and caring team members are on-site to answer any questions, or offer tips. The experienced in-store team is extensively trained in the areas of natural and holistic foods and can answer a broad range of questions about dogs, cats, birds, reptiles and fish.

Pet Supplies Plus Fond du Lac offers one-hour curbside pickup and free same day delivery on all online orders. The store will be open Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Neighbors can connect with the new store on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on events and promotions. To contact Pet Supplies Plus of Fond du Lac, call (920) 204-0007, or visit https://www.petsuppliesplus.com/store/wi/fond-du-lac/4687-fond-du-lac/4687.

About Pet Supplies Plus

Your neighborhood Pet Supplies Plus has everything you need for your furry, scaly and feathery friends. Its shelves are stocked with pet essentials, including a wide selection of over 11,000 products from 400 brands. Easily find all their favorites at prices you love, whether you shop in store or online using free curbside pickup, same-day delivery or Autoship. To help keep your pets happy and healthy, pet prescriptions can be filled online and delivered directly to your door. As the nation's largest pet retail franchise with over 725 locations and counting, Pet Supplies Plus makes shopping local simple. For more information visit www.petsuppliesplus.com.

Media Contact: Regan Lee, Fishman Public Relations, 630-842-0414 or [email protected]

SOURCE Pet Supplies Plus